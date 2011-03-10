Victory Garden
Young Playwrights Festival 2010-2011
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre stages the work of Milwaukee area’s youngest playwrights again this month as it hosts the 2010-2011 Young Playwrights Festival. Three one-acts have been chosen for production this year. Here’s a quick look:Misdirec.. more
Mar 10, 2011 1:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Grow Your Own
When faced with a radical crisis, when survival is threatened, an organism will either die or adapt to the circumstances within its habitat. Adaptation is a basic phenomenon of biology, and humanit,Cover Story more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Grow Your Own
%uFFFDWhen faced with a radical crisis, when survival is threatened, an organism will either die or adapt to the circumstances within its habitat. Adaptation is a basic phenomenon of biology, and humanit,Eat/Drink more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview