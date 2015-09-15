Viet Cong
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 17-23
The Bay View Bash and Global Union keep Bay View busy, while Calexico, Beach House and Viet Cong keep indie-rock fans happy. more
Sep 15, 2015 8:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2015 Fall Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we offer our annual fall concert preview. There's a lot we're looking forward to, including big from Beach House, Marit.. more
Sep 10, 2015 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
4Troops w/ Michael Peterson
4Troops singers Ron Demetrius Henry, David Clemo, Meredith Melcher and Milwaukee native Daniel Jens are Iraq war veterans who sing patriotic and inspirational songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” and “You Raise Me Up.” more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee