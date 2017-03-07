Vietnamese
The Best We Could Do (Abrams ComicArts), by Thi Bui
Many immigrant stories are harrowing, involving flight from dangerous places and surmounting the obstacles found upon arrival in America. Thi Bui, born in Saigon, transformed hers graphic novel-style into an “illustrated memoir," The Bes... more
An Array of Asian Cuisines at Buddha Lounge
North Avenue’s new Buddha Lounge aims for an upscale clientele. more
Hue Expands to Wauwatosa
Hue,a popular Vietnamese restaurant in Bay View, will open a second location inWauwatosa at 6519 W. North Ave. the week of Sept. 29. The restaurant will be largerthan the original Hue, and will include an enclosed private patio that willseat 4.. more
Hollywood’s Forgotten Rebel
The lives of the first tier of stars anddirectors from Hollywood’s golden age have been written—over and over again inmany cases. Writers seeking fertile fields are forced to find points of interestin the second tier. Thi.. more
Hue Vietnamese Restaurant Will Open a Wauwatosa Location in Spring
Rich with zesty herbs, flavorful spices and freshingredients central to the Thua Thien-Hue Province of Vietnam, Hue VietnameseRestaurant’s unique take on Vietnamese cuisine has made the restaurant afavorite in Bay View since it opened there in .. more
Vietnamese Elegance in Bay View
It was not that long ago when the number of local Vietnamese restaurants could be counted with one finger. Now they are relatively abundant, with several Milwaukee locations and outposts in Wauwatosa and Bayside. Most of the more
Bun Me: Vietnamese Sandwich, Via Cart
Ask most food-truck operators what the hardest part of their business is, and they’ll usually offer the same unsurprising answer: the truck. They’re expensive to buy, difficult to maintain and a headache to park, and many of them burn throu... more
Greetings From the Warped Tour
“How many of you know what a circle pit is?” asked Every Avenue singer David Ryan Strauchman at his band's Warped Tour set yesterday evening in Milwaukee. I was not among those who did, but judging from how quickly fans backed away from the sta.. more
What's Driving Milwaukee's Vietnamese Restaurant Boom?
Hao Huynh inherited a passion for cooking from his chef father while growing up in Vietnam. So after Huynh immigrated to Milwaukee as a teenager in 1989, he sought out jobs in local kitchens, with the ultimate dream of opening up his own Vi... more
Horror of Horrors
Danny Sloan is an unlikely protagonist for a horror movie, which makes him at least modestly endearing in Parasomnia, the latest flick from director William Malone (out July 13 on Blu-ray and DVD). Danny (Dylan Purcell) is an undergraduate art st.. more
NOFX
Although they have sold more than 6 million albums in their quarter-century together, Cali-punk institutions NOFX have made a point to stay out of the mainstream by avoiding music videos and taunting the hands that feed. Their most more
Pho 43’s Vietnamese Specialties
If Vietnam named a national dish, it likely would be pho, a rice noodle soup that comes in many varieties. Pho, most often made with beef, is a common sight among Vietnamese street vendors, and numerous restaurants devote their menus to the... more
Street Seen: The Psychological Gesture in American Photography
World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields and foreig... more
The Thermals Cut Corners, Get Away With It
The Thermals' set this afternoon at an Insound day party wasn't short on the band's trademark energy, though it was short a couple of the band's most requested songs. "Pillar of Salt" and "Here's To Your Future" were notably absent from the set li.. more
Vietnamese Specialty
If asingle dish symbolizes Vietnamese cookery, it’s pho. Pho is a noodlesoup that is typically made with beef, although there are chicken,Dining Out more
Carlos Mencia
The comedy elite holds an inherent grudge against any comedian who achieves breakthrough success a little too quickly and cleanly, but it reserves particular disdain for Carlos Mencia, who plays a 7 p.m. sh,Today in Milwaukee more
German Art House: Summer '04
At first, Summer ’04 appears to be a story about the problem of lives without clear boundaries. The German film is set in a household that may look odd to many Americans. Prosperous fortysomethings Miriam and Andre are summering in their seaside .. more
Pan-Asian Experience
The continuing expansion of the Potawatomi Bingo Casino includes more than just slot mach www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Dining Out more
Vietnamese Variety
Photos by Tate Bunker Fantasia on an Ostinato ,Dining Out more
