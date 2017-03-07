RSS

Many immigrant stories are harrowing, involving flight from dangerous places and surmounting the obstacles found upon arrival in America. Thi Bui, born in Saigon, transformed hers graphic novel-style into an “illustrated memoir," The Bes... more

Mar 7, 2017 1:06 PM Books

North Avenue’s new Buddha Lounge aims for an upscale clientele. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:21 PM Dining Out

Hue,a popular Vietnamese restaurant in Bay View, will open a second location inWauwatosa at 6519 W. North Ave. the week of Sept. 29. The restaurant will be largerthan the original Hue, and will include an enclosed private patio that willseat 4.. more

Sep 24, 2014 8:07 PM Around MKE

 The lives of the first tier of stars anddirectors from Hollywood’s golden age have been written—over and over again inmany cases. Writers seeking fertile fields are forced to find points of interestin the second tier. Thi.. more

Mar 4, 2014 1:40 PM I Hate Hollywood

Rich with zesty herbs, flavorful spices and freshingredients central to the Thua Thien-Hue Province of Vietnam, Hue VietnameseRestaurant’s unique take on Vietnamese cuisine has made the restaurant afavorite in Bay View since it opened there in .. more

Nov 1, 2013 1:00 PM Around MKE

It was not that long ago when the number of local Vietnamese restaurants could be counted with one finger. Now they are relatively abundant, with several Milwaukee locations and outposts in Wauwatosa and Bayside. Most of the more

May 7, 2013 9:36 PM Dining Preview

Ask most food-truck operators what the hardest part of their business is, and they’ll usually offer the same unsurprising answer: the truck. They’re expensive to buy, difficult to maintain and a headache to park, and many of them burn throu... more

Sep 14, 2012 12:08 PM Dining Preview

“How many of you know what a circle pit is?” asked Every Avenue singer David Ryan Strauchman at his band's Warped Tour set yesterday evening in Milwaukee. I was not among those who did, but judging from how quickly fans backed away from the sta.. more

Jul 20, 2011 6:00 PM On Music

Hao Huynh inherited a passion for cooking from his chef father while growing up in Vietnam. So after Huynh immigrated to Milwaukee as a teenager in 1989, he sought out jobs in local kitchens, with the ultimate dream of opening up his own Vi... more

Mar 3, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Danny Sloan is an unlikely protagonist for a horror movie, which makes him at least modestly endearing in Parasomnia, the latest flick from director William Malone (out July 13 on Blu-ray and DVD). Danny (Dylan Purcell) is an undergraduate art st.. more

Jul 5, 2010 4:52 PM I Hate Hollywood

Although they have sold more than 6 million albums in their quarter-century together, Cali-punk institutions NOFX have made a point to stay out of the mainstream by avoiding music videos and taunting the hands that feed. Their most more

Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

If Vietnam named a national dish, it likely would be pho, a rice noodle soup that comes in many varieties. Pho, most often made with beef, is a common sight among Vietnamese street vendors, and numerous restaurants devote their menus to the... more

Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields and foreig... more

Jan 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Aug 17, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

The Thermals' set this afternoon at an Insound day party wasn't short on the band's trademark energy, though it was short a couple of the band's most requested songs. "Pillar of Salt" and "Here's To Your Future" were notably absent from the set li.. more

Mar 20, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

If asingle dish symbolizes Vietnamese cookery, it’s pho. Pho is a noodlesoup that is typically made with beef, although there are chicken,Dining Out more

Feb 18, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

The comedy elite holds an inherent grudge against any comedian who achieves breakthrough success a little too quickly and cleanly, but it reserves particular disdain for Carlos Mencia, who plays a 7 p.m. sh,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

At first, Summer ’04 appears to be a story about the problem of lives without clear boundaries. The German film is set in a household that may look odd to many Americans. Prosperous fortysomethings Miriam and Andre are summering in their seaside .. more

Aug 11, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

 The continuing expansion of the Potawatomi Bingo Casino includes more than just slot mach www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Dining Out more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

Photos by Tate Bunker  Fantasia on an Ostinato ,Dining Out more

Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

