Viggo Mortensen
The Two Faces of January
While not as psychologically acute as The Talented Mr. Ripley or Ripley’s Game, the latest cinematic adaptation of Patricia Highsmith, The Two Faces of January, is a gripping thriller in the key of Hitchcock. Viggo Mortensen, Kirsten Dunst ... more
Jan 29, 2015 4:25 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
A Most Dangerous Movie
John Kerr\'s scholarly, minutely researched account of the early years of psychoanalysis, concentrating on the collaboration between Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung and their eventual break, has been made into a major motion picture starring Viggo .. more
Oct 25, 2011 12:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Good and Evil
In Good, Viggo Mortensen stars as Halder, a man who gradually—by steps—loses his moral bearings in Nazi Germany. A literature professor, Halder mumbles objections when a bonfire of books erupts outside his classroom window but falls silent for fe.. more
Sep 17, 2010 12:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Paleface
Aug 3, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Broadminded: Blue Plate Special
Milwaukee’s all-woman sketch comedy ensemble returns to Bay View’s Alchemist Theater this weekend for the opening of its latest program, “Blue Plate Special,” a mix of sketches and videos built around seemingly ordinary situations more
Mar 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Appaloosa
The first sound is of pounding hooves and the first sight is of three horsemen hurrying over the crest of a dun colored hill, framed by the wooden gate to a ranch in desolate country. The city marshal and his deputies have come to arrest one of t.. more
Oct 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
City Lights
Apr 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee