Villa Terrace Decorative Art Mus

You Are What You Notice
I asked Debra Loewen to speak broadly about the 29 site-specific dance performances she’s choreographed since she founded Wild Space Dance Company in 1987. Here are some of her thoughts: more
Sep 6, 2016 2:17 PM John Schneider Fall Arts Guide
Collaboration Drives Compelling Art
Jessica Meuninck-Ganger’s new exhibition demonstrates how collaboration fuels compelling art. While the multimedia artist describes her work as equally informed by the past and the future, the pervasive merging of tradition and experimentat... more
Oct 23, 2013 12:16 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
