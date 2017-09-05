Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Mu
Art Museums in the 21st Century
As the 21st century accelerates into the future art museums, whose traditional mission has been to preserve the past, obliged to keep abreast? And, if yes, how do they achieve this without diminishing their core objective? more
Sep 5, 2017 3:28 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
RedLine Milwaukee's Artists-in-Residence Unveil Fruits of Labor
In “TimeLine 2017," RedLine Milwaukee’s 12 Artists-in-Residence will demonstrate how much uncompromising work can be created in a year under the right conditions.Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum’s “Sculpt-cussion" finds four sculp... more
Jul 18, 2017 12:05 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Milwaukee Museum Mile Hosts 'Art in the City: Plein Air MKE'
The Milwaukee Museum Mile hosts its second annual “Art in the City: Plein Air MKE," May 11-17. Also for the second year, “Oneida Arts: Evolving Traditions" will grace Southeastern Oneida Tribal Services, Saturday, May 13. Finally, to ... more
May 9, 2017 1:45 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
South Asia as Seen in Villa Terrace’s ‘Ornate/Activate’ Exhibit
“Ornate/Activate," in which dozens of works highlight artistic approaches that are contemporary but clearly draw from cultural histories, is on exhibit through May 14 at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum. more
Apr 25, 2017 3:41 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Hyperlocal MKE's Dance-and-Music
Maria Gillespie and Tim Russell are the co-founders of Hyperlocal MKE, a Milwaukee-based dance and music collaboration focused on live improvisational performance. The next show, Activate/Ornate, takes place on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at ... more
Feb 21, 2017 1:58 PM Devin Settle Off the Cuff
Hit the Reset Button
Dear Ruthie answers offers advice to a reader looking for tips on how to keep his New Year’s resolutions. Exciting upcoming events include a Make & Take Stencil Workshop at The Waxwing with artist Jeremy Novy, Jan. 6; Full Frontal Doherty a... more
Jan 3, 2017 2:19 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Groovy Dog Gallery Sets Up Shop in Riverwest
Groovy Dog Gallery, a new art space in Riverwest with an emphasis on local artists and affordability, opens with a party on Friday, Nov. 11 from 7 p.m. to midnight. more
Nov 8, 2016 1:43 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Sat. Nite Duets Put Themselves Out There
The latest release from Milwaukee indie heroes Sat. Nite Duets captures their evolving thoughts on being in a band. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Art Devoured by the Elements
Nature can be unruly, but in the hands of artist Roy Staab, earthy materials become the stuff from which neat geometries are made. Staab’s work is expanded in the exhibition “Nature in Three Parts,” on view through Sept. 18 at the Villa ... more
Sep 6, 2016 3:20 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Performing Arts Week 9.8
Wild Space Dance Company’s latest site-specific work, Into the Garden, takes place at Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, Sept. 8, 11, 13, 14 (rain date: Sept. 18). Director Debra Loewen wants us to see in particular the museum’s featured... more
Sep 6, 2016 3:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Artful Beauty of Nature
Garden Conservancy Open Days is an award-winning national garden education program introduced in 1995 to share exceptional gardens. On Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. four private gardens will open to the public: Hill Top House in Riv... more
Jul 12, 2016 2:32 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Milwaukee’s ‘WATERMARKS’
Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art takes part in the interdisciplinary, city-wide, public art project “WATERMARKS: An Atlas of Water and the City of Milwaukee,” an educational map about local water developed by environmental a... more
May 24, 2016 3:13 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Art in the City
Plein Air MKE is the first painting competition of its kind to bring together the arts and cultural organizations inhabiting the choice East Side real estate known as the Milwaukee Museum Mile. The event marks the five-year anniversary of t... more
May 3, 2016 3:29 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Wisconsin Arts Groups ‘Making a Scene’
Through May 8, “Making a Scene: Wisconsin Art Organizations” is on view at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum. The show features work by members of the League of Milwaukee Artists, Wisconsin Visual Artists and the Cedarburg Artists... more
Mar 22, 2016 3:09 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Hidden Art Treasures Unearthed in Milwaukee, Displayed at Villa Terrace
“Hidden Treasures: Art Nouveau and Arts & Crafts in our Midst” at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum unveils a collection of antiques that has been hiding right under Milwaukee’s nose. The collection was amassed by Milwaukeean John... more
Jun 23, 2015 4:11 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Crème de la Cream City: May 29-30 Around Milwaukee
“So Milwaukee Night,” May 29 from 6-10 p.m. at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, isdevoted to celebrating things that are… well, so Milwaukee. The event runs inconjunction with the museum’s current exhibition, “Private Spaces, Public.. more
May 28, 2015 10:35 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Music Around Milwaukee
“Music hathcharms to sooth a savage breast, to soften rocks or bend a knotted oak,” wroteWilliam Congreve in his 1697 play TheMourning Bride . It also lessens the strain of labor, adds sweetness tohours of leisure and provides a particularl.. more
May 25, 2015 5:55 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Charlie Scheips speaks on Elsie de Wolfe at Villa Terrace
The glamour and decadence of Elsie de Wolfe’s high-society lifestyle is beautifully captured in Charlie Scheips’ book Elsie de Wolfe’s Paris: Frivolity Before the Storm. more
Apr 28, 2015 8:56 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Opera, Show Tunes and Beer in a Beautiful Place
The Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum serves as a classy home for an evening of song as Opera On Tap resonates through a beautiful space overlooking the lake early next week. Operetta and songs from Broadway will be performed in an atmosphere t.. more
Apr 27, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bunnies, Badness and Bears—Oh, My!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader considering his husband’s request for a three-way, and plugs fun spring events like a lecture on the Garden Conservancy at Villa Terrace (April 8), the LGBT Community Center’s Women’s Out to Brunch (A... more
Apr 7, 2015 9:31 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out