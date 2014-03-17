RSS

Villa Terrace Museum

This week offers an unusually generous serving size of arthappenings. So, in the grand tradition of full course dinners, the amount ofinformation will be kept to a tasteful minimum so as to avoid glutting youbefore we reach the after-dinner dig.. more

Mar 17, 2014 1:15 AM Visual Arts

Railing against the uniform blandness of American society, for his exhibit “Freak Parade” at Marquette’s Haggerty Museum of Art, Thomas Woodruff, chair of the illustration and cartooning department at New York’s School of Visual Ar more

Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Two museums to curate exhibits for instead of one⎯a daunting job for the new Curator of Exhibitions and Collections at the Charles Allis Art Museum and Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, Martha Monroe. As she begins to study the history these s.. more

May 3, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

Beforebecoming our state’s agriculture secretary in 2003, Rod Nilsestuenspent 2 What are the challenges of sourcing and serving local foods in Wisconsin? ,Eat/Drink more

Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

