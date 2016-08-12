Villa Terrace
5 of Milwaukee's Best Sports Bars
Fall is on its way, and that means football. Packerspreseason games start this week already—can you believe it? I love cooking abig pot of chili and staying in for the games, but watching a Packers game at asports bar is something I have to do .. more
Aug 12, 2016 3:10 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 2 Comments
Another Little Mermaid
The Little Mermaid has been getting quite a workout on local stages in the recent past. Earlier this year, NewTheatre on Main did a production of the kids’ theatre abridgment of the classic Alan Menken musical. This month, Greendale Community Th.. more
Jul 12, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
World’s Stage’s Sleepy Hollow at the Villa Terrace
Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is nearly 200 years old. The enduring classic of American literature makes its way to the stage once more at the end of the month as the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum plays host to a stage.. more
Oct 23, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Three Nights for 33 Variations With Beethoven
Moisés Kaufman is probably best-known for The Laramie Project --an exploration into the psyche of a small town in the wake of a murder that became national news. That play debuted 15 years ago. It’s been produced quite a lot since then. Much more .. more
Mar 6, 2015 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Present Music ‘Connecting in the Chamber’
Present Music’s “Connecting in the Chamber” features a historical overview of chamber music and performances by Grammy winning pianist Cory Smythe. more
Feb 17, 2015 5:34 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
The Next Step
With “TheNext Step,” Optimism Vaccine writers Shawn Glinis and Stephen Kohlmann are attemptingto take a magnifying glass to that precarious moment when a band mustacknowledge their newfound popular and critical success and negotiate the heav.. more
Feb 13, 2015 5:16 PM Optimism Vaccine Around MKE
The Dream Cafe Musical at Villa Terrace
KatieO’Regan’s The Dream Cafe Musical makes it to the cozy space ofthe Villa Terrace this month. It’s a drama set in the fictional town ofRhymington...a resort town that could be anywhere. It’s populated by artistsand dreamers. Drama unfolds i.. more
Nov 8, 2014 9:31 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Art Prowl: Gallery Night was an eclectic evening of art, music and even a little exercise. Gallery 326 showcased local painters Daniel Fleming, Kristen Lopez, Brian Schneider, Nicholas more
Oct 29, 2014 12:20 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Sigmund Snopek's Avant-Pop
Sigmund Snopek III is keeping good company these days. The veteran Milwaukee recording artist is included with Frank Zappa, Yoko Ono, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Sun Ra and James Brown in a fascinating examination of late 20th-century music,... more
Dec 23, 2013 3:03 AM David Luhrssen Books
Nature Unsubdued and Omnipresent
Villa Terrace’ “Chasing Horizons” exhibit covers many gallery spaces and the subject matter and questions addressed are equally far ranging. more
May 13, 2013 6:09 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Villa Terrace’s Provocative ‘Curious Delights’
The current exhibition at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum is titled “Garden of Curious Delights,” but be careful of what preliminary images that may conjure up. This exhibition is not about exotic plants or charming more
Nov 6, 2012 1:34 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
When Villa Terrace Was Home, Sweet Home
Many Milwaukeeans know the Villa Terrace as an East Side decorative arts museum, but to the Smith family who occupied the grand villa, it was Sopra Mare, their home “above the sea.” OK, so it... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
The Fools Take On 2400 year-old tragedy
After great adventure, the hero leaves his wife for the daughter of a king. I don't care what the extenuating circumstances were, it was an epically heartless move . . . a move immortalized in Euripides' Medea. The play gets a modern staging .. more
Aug 10, 2012 11:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shakespeare Casserole With World's Stage
The work of William Shakespeare is a lot of fun. Yu can say what you want about the complexities and the brilliant use of the language and the carefully constructed plots and such, but the bottom line is that the man's work is a lot of fun. I.. more
Jun 13, 2012 3:47 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Visual Artist's Night With the World's Stage
The World's Stage Theatre hosts an evening of romantic excerpts and sonnets by William Shakespeare. Desire Is Death runs June 10th - 13th at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum. All shows are at 7:30 pm. Tickets are priced quite comforta.. more
Jun 9, 2012 9:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Desire Is Death With The World's Stage
Things appear ton e getting lined-up for quite a lot of Shakespeare this summer in various attractive places around greater Milwaukee. The new show by World's Stage Theatre joins a summer with two outdoor Shakespeare stagings this summer. Hos.. more
May 24, 2012 11:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sterr-ing Up Interest in Milwaukee Museum Mile
The Milwaukee Museum Mile is a newly formed consortium of institutions located on Milwaukee's East Side. John Sterr, marketing manager for the Charles Allis and Villa Terrace art museums, talked about the development of this unique... more
May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Off the Cuff
Everyday Objects Transformed at Villa Terrace
In his exhibition "Trees Are the Biggest Vegetable" (at Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum through Jan. 23, 2011), UW-Madison art department chair Tom Loeser questions the premise behind everyday objects, chairs included. He welcomes us t... more
Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Nastassia Putz Visual Arts
Upside Down & Inside Out
Believe me, I don’t hand out accolades where none are deserved. In covering both the Charles Allis and its companion Villa Terrace, it’s been a love/not love relationship. Over the course of many visits and many years, I decided both venues... more
Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts 3 Comments
Mondo Lucha Variety Show
Turner Hall Ballroom’s periodic Mondo Lucha events are among the city’s oddest entertainment bills, packaging Mexican wrestling, burlesque performances and music together. Among the dancers at the latest event are Lola van Ella more
Sep 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee