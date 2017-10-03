Village Church Arts
Dr. Faustus and Martin Luther Walk into a Bar in 'Wittenberg'
Windfall Theatre hosts an irrepressibly fun return to the 16th century this autumn with David Davalos’ pop comedy, Wittenberg. more
Oct 3, 2017 4:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Delightful Chaos of Windfall Theatre’s ‘Metromaniacs’
Windfall Theatre’s The Metromaniacs is a frothy farce; a delight to watch from start to finish as seven well-versed actors tackle a modern adaptation of a 1700s French play. more
Feb 21, 2017 4:31 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 2.16
There are several plays and musicals to choose from in the coming weeks: Robin Hood (First Stage), The Metromaniacs (Windfall Theatre), A Month in the Country (UWM Kenilworth Five-O-Eight), Broadway's Next H!t Musical (SMPAC), Escanaba in L...
Feb 14, 2017 2:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
An Enjoyably Wacky Family Comedy
Windfall Theatre, You Can’t Take It With You, Russ Bickerstaff, Carol Zippel, David Ferrie, Ericka Wade, Samantha Martinson, Village Church Arts more
Sep 27, 2016 2:53 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Warm Presence of Death?
Windfall Theatre brings a classy, upper-class, Roaring Twenties musical mood to its cozy stage as an immortal struggles to understand mortality in Death Takes a Holiday. more
May 10, 2016 4:28 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Windfall’s Close-Up Family Comedy
Mohammad N. ElBsat makes a nuanced appearance with Windfall Theatre in the contemporary comedy Sons of the Prophet. more
Feb 23, 2016 4:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sons of the Prophet with Windfall Next Month
A mysterious illness. An aging uncle. A young man dealing with it all while negotiating a romance with a reporter covering the events of his father’s death. And it’s a comedy. It’s Sons of the Prophet--a contemporary comedy about a Lebanese famil.. more
Jan 26, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Intensity of Ibsen
Windfall Theatre’s staging of the Henrik Ibsen classic, Ghosts, is as much about its conflicts as the emptiness between them. more
Sep 29, 2015 9:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Groundbreaking 19th Century Family Drama with Windfall.
As awful as things can seem at times, it’s occasionally refreshing to see how far we’ve come as a society. When it was originally presented in the late 19th century, Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts was scandalous. The story concerns a woman who buil.. more
Sep 19, 2015 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Laughs Keep Coming in ‘City of Angels’
If you’re looking for a parody of 1940s film noir onstage, then head straight over to see Windfall Theatre’s funny sendup of the genre in 'City of Angels.' more
May 11, 2015 3:40 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Humorous Interrogation of Public Education
Windfall Theatre stages Andrew Davies’ Prin, a dry British comedy that delivers fast-paced dialogue and is rich in sarcasm. more
Windfall Theatre travels to 'The Petrified Forest'
Windfall Theatre makes a trip to the edge of the desert with Robert Sherwood’s 1930s drama The Petrified Forest. The ensemble encounter set in a desolate roadside diner in Arizona is the story of a group of people who all seem emotionally r... more
Feb 19, 2014 5:29 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
