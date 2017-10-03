RSS

Village Church Arts

wittenburg.jpg

Windfall Theatre hosts an irrepressibly fun return to the 16th century this autumn with David Davalos’ pop comedy, Wittenberg. more

Oct 3, 2017 4:00 PM Theater

windfallmetromaniacs.jpg.jpe

Windfall Theatre’s The Metromaniacs is a frothy farce; a delight to watch from start to finish as seven well-versed actors tackle a modern adaptation of a 1700s French play. more

Feb 21, 2017 4:31 PM Theater

paw_arslonga.jpg.jpe

There are several plays and musicals to choose from in the coming weeks: Robin Hood (First Stage), The Metromaniacs (Windfall Theatre), A Month in the Country (UWM Kenilworth Five-O-Eight), Broadway’s Next H!t Musical (SMPAC), Escanaba in L... more

Feb 14, 2017 2:57 PM Performing Arts Weekly

windfalltheattre.jpg.jpe

Windfall Theatre, You Can’t Take It With You, Russ Bickerstaff, Carol Zippel, David Ferrie, Ericka Wade, Samantha Martinson, Village Church Arts more

Sep 27, 2016 2:53 PM Theater

theatrereview_windfall_a_(courtesyofwindfalltheatre).jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy of Windfall Theater

Windfall Theatre brings a classy, upper-class, Roaring Twenties musical mood to its cozy stage as an immortal struggles to understand mortality in Death Takes a Holiday. more

May 10, 2016 4:28 PM Theater

sotp.jpg.jpe

Mohammad N. ElBsat makes a nuanced appearance with Windfall Theatre in the contemporary comedy Sons of the Prophet. more

Feb 23, 2016 4:18 PM Theater

windfall the prophet.jpg.jpe

A mysterious illness. An aging uncle. A young man dealing with it all while negotiating a romance with a reporter covering the events of his father’s death. And it’s a comedy. It’s Sons of the Prophet--a contemporary comedy about a Lebanese famil.. more

Jan 26, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Windfall Theatre’s staging of the Henrik Ibsen classic, Ghosts, is as much about its conflicts as the emptiness between them. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:04 PM Theater

ghosts.jpg.jpe

Windfall Theater, FB

Windfall Theatre chases a challenging gravity at the beginning of this season as it presents Henrik Ibsen’s weighty family drama, Ghosts. Carol Zippel is resolute as Mrs. Alving, a family matr,Theater more

Sep 28, 2015 5:23 PM Theater

As awful as things can seem at times, it’s occasionally refreshing to see how far we’ve come as a society. When it was originally presented in the late 19th century, Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts was scandalous. The story concerns a woman who buil.. more

Sep 19, 2015 11:00 PM Theater

theater_cityofangels_courtesyofwindfalltheatreco.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Windfall Theater Co.

If you’re looking for a parody of 1940s film noir onstage, then head straight over to see Windfall Theatre’s funny sendup of the genre in 'City of Angels.' more

May 11, 2015 3:40 PM Theater

curtains_prin.jpg.jpe

Windfall Theatre / via Facebook

Windfall Theatre stages Andrew Davies’ Prin, a dry British comedy that delivers fast-paced dialogue and is rich in sarcasm. more

Feb 17, 2015 6:45 PM Theater

theater2.jpg.jpe

Windfall Theatre makes a trip to the edge of the desert with Robert Sherwood’s 1930s drama The Petrified Forest. The ensemble encounter set in a desolate roadside diner in Arizona is the story of a group of people who all seem emotionally r... more

Feb 19, 2014 5:29 PM Theater

Some of the appeal of a show in an intimate studio theater lies in the simple pleasure of hanging out with charismatic people playing interesting characters. Such is the case with Windfall Theatre's production of David Davalos' Wittenberg..... more

Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Billed as “tragical, comical, historical,” David Davalos' Wittenberg is an intellectual comedy with an edge to it. This month Windfall Theatre presents an intimate staging of the play, which is set on a university campus in the early 16th more

Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage12440.jpe

