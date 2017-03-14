RSS

Vince Staples

St. Patrick’s Day weekend brings with it some of the most anticipated rap, metal and indie-rock shows of the spring. more

Mar 14, 2017 1:56 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Vince Staples does not care about rap’s old guard and his music is better for it. more

Mar 1, 2016 4:37 PM Music Feature

Following his stop at the venue opening for frequent collaborator Earl Sweatshirt this spring, Long Beach rapper Vince Staples will return to the venue for his first headlining gig there in March. He'll be coming off of a 2015 that saw him release.. more

Nov 18, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

Photo Credit: Katelyn Winski

Earl Sweatshirt's dreary, depressive album didn't translate well to the stage on Saturday night. more

Mar 30, 2015 10:30 AM Concert Reviews

This week Earl Sweatshirt will make you feel bad, Naughty By Nature will make you feel good and Maria Bamford will make you laugh. more

Mar 24, 2015 9:42 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Rep opens its first season under new artistic director Mark Clements with a production of the 1966 hit Broadway musical drama Cabaret . With a substantial cast and choreography by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink more

Sep 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

