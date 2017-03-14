Vince Staples
This Week in Milwaukee: March 17-23, 2017
St. Patrick’s Day weekend brings with it some of the most anticipated rap, metal and indie-rock shows of the spring. more
Mar 14, 2017 1:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Vince Staples Disregards Tradition
Vince Staples does not care about rap’s old guard and his music is better for it. more
Mar 1, 2016 4:37 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Vince Staples Will Headline the Rave in March
Following his stop at the venue opening for frequent collaborator Earl Sweatshirt this spring, Long Beach rapper Vince Staples will return to the venue for his first headlining gig there in March. He'll be coming off of a 2015 that saw him release.. more
Nov 18, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Earl Sweatshirt @ The Rave
Earl Sweatshirt's dreary, depressive album didn't translate well to the stage on Saturday night. more
Mar 30, 2015 10:30 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: March 26-April 1
This week Earl Sweatshirt will make you feel bad, Naughty By Nature will make you feel good and Maria Bamford will make you laugh. more
Mar 24, 2015 9:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
