RSS
Viva Fidel
TRUE Skool Celebrates 10 Years of Helping Kids through Hip-Hop
It’s something of a cliché to talk about how music changes lives, but the good folks at the Milwaukee hip-hop nonprofit TRUE Skool, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, have watc,Music Feature more
Mar 12, 2014 11:42 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Acting Class With Raymond Bradford
Raymond Bradford has a great deal of stage experience. Bradford had been the Artistic Director of the RSVP Theatre who also heads the venerable Bay Playersarguably Milwaukee’s longest running theatre tradition of ANY kind.Those looking to learn .. more
Nov 5, 2011 7:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee’s Fidel Finds Unity in Race, Religion and Politics
Local artist Fidel, or“Viva Fidel” as some call him, is energetic, multitalen Controlled Demo ,None more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Yvonne Ochilo Off the Cuff
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!