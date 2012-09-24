RSS

Vlado Kreslin

ae.jpg.jpe

Theatre Gigante’s 25th anniversary belongs especially to Isabelle Kralj, the pioneering founder... more

Sep 24, 2012 12:45 PM A&E Feature

art10128nar.jpg.jpe

 I wish I would've had the presence of mind to do the theatre preview on Theatre Gigante's show rather than the Skylight's this week. There are a couple of reasons for this . . . the most selfish probably being that I'd like to have had the opp.. more

Mar 12, 2010 4:47 PM Theater

blogimage5039.jpe

The Milwaukee Art Museum tapped its own collection for its latest exhibition, “Catesby, Audubon, and the Discovery of a New World,” culling 60 rare prints from naturalists like John James Audubo,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES