Vnuk´S
3 Guys Weekend: All The Great Books
With my schedule being what it’s been lately, it was exceedingly pleasant to go to a show with my wife Saturday night. As she isn’t normally into going into smaller venue shows, it’s quite an endorsement for In Tandem that she agreed to come to it.. more
Oct 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Flirting With Disaster
Are we formed by genetics or environment—“that whole nature versus nurture thing”—as the Alan Alda character in Flirting With Disaster might put it? The Miramax comedy, directed by David O. Russell (ThreeKings), was one of my Top 10 movies the ye.. more
Jun 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Apr. 17 - Apr. 23
Saturday, April 19 When and why did you start incorporating elements of music into the celebration? ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Mea Culpa Monday: Give me Conan or give me death
I’m trying very hard not to say that Conan O’Brian’s brief feud with Good Housekeeping Magazine did not lead to the most vital newspaper correction of the week. After all, Good Housekeeping’s invention of the cooking-adverse talk show host’s favo.. more
Mar 24, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Fu Manchu
Fu Manchu’s fuzzed-out punk- and stoner-rock hasn’t changed much over the yea We Must Obey ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Big John Bates and the Voodoo Dollz
Canada’s Big John Bates and the Voodoo Dollz know their fans have two real vices: r Some People Have Real Problems ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Exodus
Exodus were one of the pioneering thrash-metal bands in theearly’80s, but while pee Resurrection ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
An Affair to Remember
Popular when it was released in 1957, An Affair to Remember has found an unexpected afterlife in recent decades. Snippets of it have shown up in other films as a signifier of bygone romance—a kind of love no longer in fashion. Nowadays it would .. more
Feb 2, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Echoes of Eternity w/ Unexpect
Vnuk’s Lounge, 8 p.m. Human Barbie doll Francine Boucher might not have the stronges The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 9, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee