The Voice
The Zach Pietrini Band: Holding Onto Ghosts
The impression given by Milwaukee Americana singer-songwriter Zach Pietrini in his social-media presence is of a well-adjusted, cheerful husband and father. The release of his fifth album, Holding Onto Ghosts, evidences an ability to write ... more
Jan 24, 2017 1:45 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
Green River Ordinance @ Shank Hall
The amiable Fort Worth quintet Green River Ordinance were have transitioned from the kind of adult contemporary-compatible alt rock that landed them spots supporting the Goo Goo Dolls and Lifehouse to a country sound. Their latest album, Fi... more
Apr 4, 2016 4:09 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Dia Frampton Starts Over with Archis
Dia Frampton knows she is asking a lot of her fans as she opens for Lindsey Stirling on a spring tour. more
Jun 4, 2014 12:34 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature 2 Comments