Waiting For Godot
Wedding Humor with Memories Dinner Theater
The writing team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten has produced a number of commercial comedies that have been produced all over the country over the years. It’s light comic stuff that appears to be deeply-rooted in Texas. The group.. more
Mar 31, 2015 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Fools for Tragedy's Existential 'Waiting'
Fools for Tragedy's current staging of Jordan Gwiazdowski's Waiting, a deconstruction of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, plays like an existential funhouse, with metaphorical mirrors strewn everywhere in a story that is both emotionally more
Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Waiting With Fools At The Alchemist
Fools For Tragedy takes the stage of the Alchemist Theatre again next month as it presents Jordan Gwiazdowski’s Waiting. Conceptually, it’s a rather clever mutation of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting For Godot. A group of five actors play various roles.. more
Jan 18, 2012 9:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sitting Onstage Watching A Show In The House
Fools For Tragedy recently released details on its upcoming February showJordan Gwiazdowski’s Waiting . . . which also bears the name The Intrepid Two in a promo pic on the company’s website.Staged at the Alchemist Theatre, the show is set i.. more
Sep 23, 2011 1:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fools For Tragedy: What's Next
In the days since it closed its one-weekend-only production of In My Mind's Eye, there's been some activity on the group'Â™s website.Pear Photography has posted some absolutely beautiful studio shots of many of the characters. A studio that has .. more
Sep 4, 2011 2:47 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
APT’s Farcical ‘Waiting for Godot’
“We all are born mad and some remain so,” says Estragon (Jim DeVita) to Vladimir (James Ridge) in American Players Theatre’s production of Waiting for Godot, Samuel Beckett’s existential masterpiece, which opened in APT’s Tou more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Edo de Waart, Milwaukee's New Maestro
,Cover Story more
Sep 4, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Around MKE
Pitchfork Music Festival @ Union Park, Chicago
Pitchfork Music Festival @ Union Park, Chicago July 17-19, 2009 By Evan Rytlewski For those at the Pitchfork Music Festival tired of being blindsided by logo-splattered beach balls, Fucked Up’s Saturday afternoon per,None more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Fox & Branch
Hometown folk singers Fox & Branch continue the kids 'n' family friendliness of thei Take Time in Life ,CD Reviews more
Jul 14, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews