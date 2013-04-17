Wal-Mart
Issue of the Week: Voucher Backers Buy State Government—Again
Wealthy supporters of school vouchers lavished an eye-popping $10 million on Wisconsin campaigns in the past 10 years, spending half of that amount in 2011 and 2012 alone, according to a new analysis by the Wisconsin more
Apr 17, 2013 7:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week:Milwaukee Riverkeeper Volunteers, Members and Staff
Milwaukee Riverkeeper has been hosting community river cleanups since its inception in 1995. This water advocacy organization focuses on the entire Milwaukee River Basin (which includes the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic more
Apr 17, 2013 7:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Evers v. Pridemore for State Superintendent
On April 2, in one of only two statewide races on the ballot, Wisconsin voters will have a rare chance to weigh in on the state’s support for public and private schools. more
Mar 12, 2013 10:12 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Meanwhile, in Democratic China...
...things aren't good. At all. The most anticipated album of all time has turned out to be more of a commercial bomb than even the most cynical predicted. Best Buy bought exclusive rights to distribute the album, but of the 1.3 million copies t.. more
Dec 17, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Uneven Comedy
The show opens with Ernst and Neugent playing a pair of radio personalities delivering sma Greater Tuna: ,Theater more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brewers name Fischer third-base coach
From the official site:"MILWAUKEE -- Brad Fischer, Michigan-born but Wisconsin-bred since his Minor League managerial days in Madison, officially joined the Brewers' coaching staff Tuesday and reunited with former A's boss Ken Macha. <p> Fischer w.. more
Nov 8, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
M.I.A. @ Turner Hall Ballroom
There'snothing quite so deliciously satisfying to one's ironic sensibility thanwitnessing the "majority" cheer for the videotaped speechifying ofKouichi To,Concert Reviews more
May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Just Waiting Around
Wall Street Journal ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Open Season on Shoplifters?
We could argue all day on the pros and cons of concealedweapons.What we do know is that n New York Times ,Letters more
Apr 28, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 1 Comments
Foto: Modernity in Central Europe, 1918-1945
History and art collide in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s latest featured exhibit, Fot Foto: Modernity in Central Europe, 1918-1945 ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Supporting Your Local Bookstore
Let's face it: Wal-Mart isn't going anywhere. Neither is Amazon.com, and while there are differences between the two, they basically offer the same system: undercut competitors by offering ridiculously low prices. Wal-Mart's good at doing this by .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Express Fiction