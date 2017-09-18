Walker's Point Association
Walker’s Point to Host Inaugural 5th Street Festival
On Saturday, Sept. 23 a vibrant lineup of music, food anddiverse entertainment will descend upon 5th St. in Walker’s Point for thefirst-ever Fifth Street Festival.Evan Christian, Hamburger Mary’s Drag Divas, Milwaukee Balletand more wi.. more
Sep 18, 2017 7:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Walker’s Point’s Inaugural Foodie Week
Greater Milwaukee is home to some of the brightest entrepreneurs sharing inspired, flavorful cuisines in unique, exciting ways. Lucky for us foodies, there are neighborhood events that allow us to try new venues without breaking the bank, s... more
Aug 5, 2014 10:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick followed up their breakthrough At Budokan album with a real curveball: 1979’s Dream Police , an ambitious concept album that gave their signature power-pop an epic makeover, layering on synthesizers and more
Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee