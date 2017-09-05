Walnut Way
Urban Beekeeping Playing a Vital Role in Milwaukee's Ecology
Urban beekeeping is growing in popularity in Milwaukee, where it is fostered by several community organizations and supported by UW-Milwaukee-Extension, Marquette University and city government. more
Sep 5, 2017 4:54 PM Mary Sussman News Features 1 Comments
Heroes of the Week: Walnut Way Conservation Corp. Volunteers and Staff
Sharon and Larry Adams and their neighbors wanted to revitalize their Lindsay Heights neighborhood, home to more than 2,700 families, into a residential area where people felt safe to leave their homes. So in 2000, Walnut Way Conservation C... more
Jan 8, 2014 11:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Milwaukee Mustard Company
As condiments go, mustard is a spicy frontrunner here in Wisconsin. Perhaps it’s because mustard pairs so well with our much-loved German and Polish food legacies. To that end, Sara Wong, owner and mastermind more
Sep 4, 2013 12:30 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Junk Food Lawmakers
The movement is led from the top by the healthy foods initiative of First Lady Michelle Obama and from Milwaukee by Will Allen, founder of Growing Power, named by Time more
May 22, 2013 3:41 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Beth Monhollen Pitches LIVING OUT
One of way too many shows opening this weekend, Boulevard Theatre's Living Out is one of those that I expect to be seeing. It's the story of a Salvadoran nanny and the lawyer she works for. Rachel Lewandowski plays the lawyer. Marion Araujo plays .. more
Apr 22, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Art of Food
On Saturday, Sept. 25, Slow Food Wisconsin Southeast (WiSE) is hosting The Art of Food, an evening of hors d'oeuvres, wine, music, sculptures, nature and art. The Art of Food will be held at the Lynden Sculpture Garden, which offers a unique.. more
Sep 17, 2010 4:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
The Nice Outfit
Formed from the core of Trolley, a once-prolific Milwaukee group that has mostly laid dormant for the past half-decade, the power-pop ensemble The Nice Outfit picks up where that band left off, tightening and focusing its sound. Packing pun... more
Mar 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee