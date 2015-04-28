Wami
Boris And Doris On The Town
Boris and Doris attended a number of events in Milwaukee, including the WAMI awards at Turner Hall, a Club Charlies performance by Karen Valentine, the Bal du Lac at the Milwaukee Art Museum, MATC’s annual Five Star Food and Wine Festival, ... more
Apr 28, 2015 10:08 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Frogwater at the Oconomowoc Art Center
Since 1997, the duo John and Susan Nicholson known as Frogwater has been offering their hometown of Milwaukee a solid repertoire of Celtic music generously mixed with bluegrass, blues and country styles alongside unique original material. This WAM.. more
Mar 11, 2015 10:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Nora Collins Commits Herself to Country Music
“I didn’t really know what I was doing. I just knew I like to write songs, and I enjoyed singing,” so says 19-year-old country singer Nora Collins of recording her first album more
Aug 5, 2013 12:41 PM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music
Delta Routine Ups the Ante
When Milwaukee band Delta Routine received the WAMI Award for Alternative Artist of the Year this spring—on top of being named 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s Band of the Year last year—they had just gone through... more
Oct 3, 2012 3:19 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Jerry Grillo's Traditional Jazz Stylings
Jerry Grillo has been at it long enough to call himself a veteran—even if he answered his calling as a jazz singer relatively late in life. Only after retiring from a career as a schoolteacher in 1992 was Grillo able to devote himself to hi... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music 2 Comments
The Warped Cast 2.0
Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has taken the idea of “shadow casting” movies—acting them out a la The Rocky Horror Picture Show —to new extremes, giving the midnight movie treatment to flicks like Clue and Jurass more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
WAMI Awards Announce 2010 Nominees
The Wisconsin Area Music Industry announced today the nominees for its 30th awards show. The WAMI Awards have made great strides toward becoming less insular over the last several years, and by and large this year's list of nominees is pretty astu.. more
Feb 19, 2010 1:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
It's A Wonderful Life
Though the parts about a failing band may ring a little bit too close to home during these It’s A Wonderful Life ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 9 Comments
Big D and the Kids Table
Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m.With the Mighty Mighty Bosstones on a lengthy, lengthy hiatus How do I book a cruise? ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 22, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee