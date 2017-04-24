Wamis
Vinyl Theatre, Dead Horses Take Home Top Awards at 37th Annual WAMIs
If ever there was a testament to just how much territory the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards covers, it was this year's ceremony. No one artist—or for that matter genre—dominated this year's awards. Instead the awards were distributed almost .. more
Apr 24, 2017 1:53 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Hank The Dog Lives, While the WAMIs Get It Right
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly get together with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we examine the latest case study in how people misinterpret what they see on the Internet. Earlier this week the Brewers fan.. more
Mar 3, 2016 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The List of 2016 WAMI Nominees Covers a Lot of Ground
Mar 1, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 3 Comments
The WAMI Awards Will Be Held in Appleton this April
The Wisconsin Area Music Industry will hold their annual WAMI Awards in Appleton again this year. The organization will announce the winners of its 36th annual awards at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 17.Tickets are $29.5.. more
Feb 2, 2016 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Phox, Field Report and GGOOLLDD Earn Top Honors at the WAMI Awards
Apr 20, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: April 16-22
This week David Simon of “The Wire” speaks out, the WAMIs celebrate Wisconsin music and the Blue Man Group does its thing. more
Apr 15, 2015 12:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Plasticland Prepare for WAMI Hall of Fame Induction
The WAMIs will honor Milwaukee’s innovative psychedelic-rock band Plasticland this month. more
Apr 7, 2015 9:03 PM Blaine Schultz Local Music 1 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Rolling Stones, Paris Hilton, Judas Priest and Gen Con
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture talk show, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I are joined by WMSE's Matt Schoeffler as we run through a host of bite-sized topics, including two pertaining to Summerfest: This week's big Rolli.. more
Apr 2, 2015 6:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Phox, Vic and Gab and Volcano Choir Take Home Top Awards at the WAMIs
Apr 28, 2014 12:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Here's The Complete List of 2014 WAMI Nominees
The Wisconsin Area Music Industry announced the nominees for its 2014 WAMI Awards this week, and as usual Milwaukee artists are well represented. The complete list of nominees is included below; the winners will be announced at a Sunday, April 27 .. more
Mar 13, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Here are the 2013 WAMI Nominees
Mar 6, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kings Go Forth Dominate WAMI Awards
The Milwaukee retro-soul ensemble Kings Go Forth took home top honors at the 31st annual Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards, clinching artist and album of the year categories and winning a male vocalist of the year plaque for singer Black Wolf. .. more
Apr 18, 2011 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lemmy
Directors Greg Olliver and Wes Orshoski’s 2010 documentary Lemmy takes on the difficult task of humanizing one of rock ’n’ roll’s most larger-than-life figures, Lemmy Kilmister, the grizzled, mutton-chopped, drug-guzzling le more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Local Music Wrap-Up: Tonye Dabipi, ¡OYE!, WAMIs, Rock La Flow
Milwaukee rapper Tonye Dabipi didn't waste much time following up his 2010 debut album The Illmenship Memoirs. His new The Intrepid EP arrives just two months after that record, and like its predecessor, it splits the difference between hard-hitti.. more
Dec 13, 2010 4:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Riverwest Stein
Not every beer outing calls for a fedora hat, double pinky rings and the loud proclamation that you “only drink imports served between 46 and 46.5 degrees Fahrenheit,” but that doesn’t mean you have to leave your discerning taste at home more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Reasons to Be Pretty
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more
Oct 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Pirates
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 6:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Jul 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dave Matthews Band w/ Zac Brown Band
The Dave Matthews Band responded to the tragic death of saxophonist LeRoi Moore, long a defining part of the group’s sound, with 2009’s Big Whiskey & the GrooGrux King , a stark record that excises any hint of pop gloss from their more
Jul 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Future of Milwaukee Art
For many students, spring break offers a time of rest and relaxation. For senior art majors at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM), however, it’s a frantic time to finish projects for e... more
Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Family of the Year
The California sextet Family of the Year recently completed a tour with Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, a band with which they share a very similar aesethetic, marrying downhome American pop with modern indie quirk and no flirty more
Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee