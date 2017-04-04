RSS

The War On Drugs'

The enormous racial disparities in incarceration were a handy excuse for denial of voting rights, job discrimination and continuing racial inequalities of all kinds. That is, until sons and daughters in white communities began dying of hero... more

Apr 4, 2017 1:49 PM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

The War on Drugs began in the 1930s when the director of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics launched a scare campaign equating pot with heroin and convinced Congress to outlaw marijuana. Martin Torgoff’s Bop Apocalypse: Jazz, Race, The Beats, ... more

Feb 21, 2017 2:02 PM Books

The documentary Danny Says shows that Danny Fields was a link between the gay underground, Andy Warhol and underground rock. The writer-DJ-A&R man signed MC5 and The Stooges and worked tirelessly to promote the CBGB’s scene. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:45 PM Home Movies

“The judges make the decisions that fill the prisons.” more

Jan 10, 2017 4:21 PM News Features 3 Comments

The U.S. locks up an abnormally high percentage of its citizens. Prison Industrial Complex for Beginners by Lehigh University Africana studies professor James Braxton Peterson is an attempt to get at the roots of the situation. more

Oct 18, 2016 2:25 PM Books

“There is nowhere, nowhere in the entire world where the crisis for black men in the criminal justice system is more acute” than in Milwaukee more

Sep 30, 2014 8:14 PM News Features 18 Comments

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

While they’ve had to wait a while longer for recognition than Kurt Vile, who co-founded the band before leaving to pursue a fruitful solo career in 2009, Philadelphia’s The War on Drugs has had,Concert Reviews more

Sep 22, 2014 10:56 AM Concert Reviews

As Eva, Julia Louis-Dreyfus displays her comedic talent, but James Gandolfini is the surprise as Albert, an amiable bear of a man with a sense of humor and a vulnerable heart. The charming if rambling, chatty story captures the uncertain fi... more

Jan 29, 2014 7:48 PM Home Movies

Whether it is the impeached Bill Clinton leaving office with solid approval ratings or the once-disgraced Eliot Spitzer now surging in New York City electoral polls, there is ample evidence that America forgives public figures for their tra... more

Aug 23, 2013 12:51 PM News Features

Addictive drugs have destroyed lives and communities, but the War on Drugs may have done even more damage. The House I Live In gets down among police and pushers, both groups rolling their eyes at any mention of a more

Jul 12, 2013 3:19 PM Home Movies

For Adam Granduciel of Philadelphia's The War on Drugs, zoning out and playing music... more

Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

