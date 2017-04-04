The War On Drugs'
Walker Out of Sync on Drug Treatment
The enormous racial disparities in incarceration were a handy excuse for denial of voting rights, job discrimination and continuing racial inequalities of all kinds. That is, until sons and daughters in white communities began dying of hero... more
Apr 4, 2017 1:49 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
A New Look at the War on Drugs
The War on Drugs began in the 1930s when the director of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics launched a scare campaign equating pot with heroin and convinced Congress to outlaw marijuana. Martin Torgoff’s Bop Apocalypse: Jazz, Race, The Beats, ... more
Feb 21, 2017 2:02 PM David Luhrssen Books
Home Movies/Out on Digital 1.26
The documentary Danny Says shows that Danny Fields was a link between the gay underground, Andy Warhol and underground rock. The writer-DJ-A&R man signed MC5 and The Stooges and worked tirelessly to promote the CBGB’s scene. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:45 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Are Judges Responsible for Wisconsin’s Mass Incarceration Crisis?
“The judges make the decisions that fill the prisons.” more
Jan 10, 2017 4:21 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Prison Industrial Complex for Beginners (For Beginners), by James Braxton Peterson
The U.S. locks up an abnormally high percentage of its citizens. Prison Industrial Complex for Beginners by Lehigh University Africana studies professor James Braxton Peterson is an attempt to get at the roots of the situation. more
Oct 18, 2016 2:25 PM David Luhrssen Books
‘The New Jim Crow’ Author Michelle Alexander on the Crisis Facing Milwaukee’s Black Men
“There is nowhere, nowhere in the entire world where the crisis for black men in the criminal justice system is more acute” than in Milwaukee more
Sep 30, 2014 8:14 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 18 Comments
The War on Drugs with Califone @ The Pabst Theater
While they’ve had to wait a while longer for recognition than Kurt Vile, who co-founded the band before leaving to pursue a fruitful solo career in 2009, Philadelphia’s The War on Drugs has had,Concert Reviews more
Sep 22, 2014 10:56 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Jan. 29
As Eva, Julia Louis-Dreyfus displays her comedic talent, but James Gandolfini is the surprise as Albert, an amiable bear of a man with a sense of humor and a vulnerable heart. The charming if rambling, chatty story captures the uncertain fi... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:48 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Applauding A Former Drug Warrior's Contrition
Whether it is the impeached Bill Clinton leaving office with solid approval ratings or the once-disgraced Eliot Spitzer now surging in New York City electoral polls, there is ample evidence that America forgives public figures for their tra... more
Aug 23, 2013 12:51 PM David Sirota News Features
Home Movies/Out on Digital: July 12
Addictive drugs have destroyed lives and communities, but the War on Drugs may have done even more damage. The House I Live In gets down among police and pushers, both groups rolling their eyes at any mention of a more
Jul 12, 2013 3:19 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The War on Drugs' Hypnotic, Sonic Assault
For Adam Granduciel of Philadelphia's The War on Drugs, zoning out and playing music... more
Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Music Feature