Wardrobe
Going Third Coastal, with Gregg
Rachel: If you could describe your ensemble or overall personal style in three words, what would they be?Gregg: Comfortable, current and crazy! R: Where do you draw inspiration for your wardrobe?G: I scout out underground designers, usua.. more
Apr 2, 2015 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Soaked in Style, with Bathilda
Rachel: If you could describe your ensemble or overall personal style in three words, what would they be?Bathilda: Hipster edgy chic R: Where do you draw inspiration for your wardrobe? B: Instagram, Pinterest, friends who are styli.. more
Mar 28, 2015 1:20 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Carrie Underwood w/ Sons of Sylvia
As a pretty blonde with a tonally pure, lung-buster of a voice and built-in following as a winner of “American Idol,” it was almost a foregone conclusion that Carrie Underwood would succeed in any style of music. She chose more
Jul 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
American Idols LIVE!
In its ninth season, “American Idol” sought studio-ready artists with the vision to rearrange songs and make them their own. Perhaps it asked too much. The season’s 24 finalists included plenty of acoustic guitarists and pianists in the more
Jul 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee