Third Ward Art Festival Labor Day Weekend
The fourth annual Third Ward Art Festival will be held Labor Day weekend and feature works in all media by several Wisconsin artists. more
Sep 1, 2015 6:03 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Art and Passion
Gabriele Münter was young, rich and restless, traveling widely at the turn of the 20th century and living unconventionally. She was drawn to painting and fell into intense relations with her art tutor, the then little-known Wassily Kandinsk... more
Jul 23, 2014 4:48 PM None - Do Not Delete Books
Kandinsky Meets Spicuzza at David Barnett
So it’s 1896, you’re about 30 years old and an associate professor of law at Moscow University. Sounds pretty stable, yes? That is, until you encounter paintings by Claude Monet and a Richard Wagner’s opera more
Jun 10, 2014 10:53 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Kandinsky at the Milwaukee Art Museum
“Kandinsky: A Retrospective,” a joint project of the Milwaukee Art Museum and Centre Pompidou in Paris, opens in Milwaukee on June 5. The exhibition features works by Wassily Kandinsky (1886-1944) and related artists from Munich’s Blaue ... more
May 28, 2014 1:56 AM Curtis L. Carter A&E Feature
Kandinsky in Milwauky: 2 Exhibitions
Quiet you gaudyman!Slowly slidesthe old house from the hill. The old blue skyis stuck hopelessly betweenbranches and leaves.Don't call methere!A strikingnumber of nations have declared a national animal, a national bird, a nationalflower (a... more
May 4, 2014 11:58 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
News of the Weird
The day before Liam Francis, a 26-year-old chef for the British army, arrived at his forward operating base in Afghanistan, the Taliban shot down the helicopter ferrying in food rations. This meant that Francis had to make do with the suppl... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE