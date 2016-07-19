RSS

Waterboarding

clarke.jpg.jpe

No one can be surprised anymore by the sheer contempt Sheriff David Clarke publicly expresses toward the human beings under his supervision housed in the Milwaukee County Jail. more

Jul 19, 2016 3:38 PM Taking Liberties 21 Comments

It takes a lot for us to startfeeling sorry for high-flying financial executives who, lef The New York Times, ,Taking Liberties more

Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

blogimage2285.jpe

The picture painted by the veterans stands in stark contrast to the war being reported by What’s your take? Write: ,News Features more

May 28, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES