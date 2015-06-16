RSS

The Waterfall

musicgateway_mymorningjacket_bydannyclinch_.jpg.jpe

Photo by Danny Clinch

My Morning Jacket leader Jim James explains how Bob Dylan inspired the group’s latest album and why another is coming soon. more

Jun 16, 2015 10:30 PM Music Feature

onmusic_mymorningjacket.jpg.jpe

My Morning Jacket / Via Facebook

Kentucky rockers My Morning Jacket have covered a lot of ground over the last 16 years, evolving beyond the fairly straightforward Southern rock and Americana of their early albums toward more experimental, psychedelic sounds on records like 2005'.. more

Mar 3, 2015 3:00 PM On Music 4 Comments

blogimage11329.jpe

Since 1994 under the pseudonym Quintron, inventor and former nightclub organist Robert Rolston has performed at his own private New Orleans club, the Spellcaster lodge, and patented inventions like the Spit Machine, the Disco Light Machine ... more

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES