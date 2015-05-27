Waukesha County Museum
Top: Marta Pan, Floating Sculpture No. 3, 1972. Photo credit: Rick Ebbers/McDill Design / For the rest: Thinkstock / Maggie Vaughn
Celebrating Heritage Around Milwaukee
It’s disguised,but you can still hear traces of the etymology of the term “heritage” in theword itself, and this trace casts light on the word’s meaning. Long storyshort: a heritage is that which is inherited.Wisconsinites are the unknowing.. more
May 27, 2015 6:20 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Les Paul’s Homecoming
Les Paul predicted the iPod in 1954 when he proposed a device with no moving parts, small enough to fit into a pocket but able to hold “every song you ever wanted to hear.” Although he never got around to inventing the iPod more
May 28, 2013 9:38 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
German Fest
The largest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals, German Fest this year features dancers, polka, costumes, games of sheepshead, mask-carving activities, a blacksmith and genealogist, and almost criminally adorable dachshund races, but more
Jul 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee