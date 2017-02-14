Wccf
Is Walker’s K-12 Promise Too Good To Be True?
Gov. Scott Walker’s K-12 budget “moves the state away from the commitment to provide more assistance to districts with less capacity to boost local property tax revenues.” more
Feb 14, 2017 4:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Walker Doesn’t Have to Slash UW and Education Funding
Facing a deficit going into the two-year budget cycle that begins in July, Gov. Scott Walker has proposed slashing funding for the University of Wisconsin System, public K-12 education and other vital programs. But Walker doesn’t have to ma... more
May 5, 2015 9:32 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 1 Comments
Scott Walker Attacks Public Education—Again
It was no surprise that when Gov. Scott Walker unveiled his proposed two-year budget last week he included massive cuts to public education. The Wisconsin governor famously slashed $1.1 billion from public schools in his first budget, along... more
Feb 10, 2015 10:00 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 18 Comments
Yes, The War on Poverty Has Helped Women and Their Kids
Women are bearing the brunt of the failure to win the War on Poverty. Although poverty in general has shrunk since the 1960s, women are more likely to be impoverished than men, and women of color are more likely to be poor than white women ... more
Jan 22, 2014 3:09 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
BadgerCare Advocates Debunk Republicans’ Health Care Myth
Advocates for an Affordable Care Act-expandedMedicaid program in Wisconsin have been calling on Gov. Scott Walker to listento reason and accept roughly $4 billion in federal funds to offer BadgerCareprograms to more low-income Wisconsinites. .. more
May 21, 2013 5:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
State Sued for Not Enrolling BadgerCare Participants
Two Milwaukee women and Legal Action of Wisconsin are suing the state Department of Health Services (DHS) for failing to enroll the women in the BadgerCare Plus Core program. The Plus Core program, which... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Why Recall Scott Walker?
Although Wisconsin is a national leader in high-school graduation rates, college placement scores and commitment to public education, the state's educational system is now threatened by Gov. Scott Walker's historic cuts to schools at all le... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 19 Comments
UW Students Will Feel the Squeeze
Undergraduate students at University of Wisconsin System four-year institutions would have to pay an additional 5.5% for tuition this fall, according to the proposed budget released by UW System President Kevin P. Reilly on Monday... more
Jul 13, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)
Staged in the cozy atmosphere of the fourth floor studio space at the Marian Center for Nonprofits, Soulstice Theatre’s production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) provides a pleasant, informal evening of comedy. The ... more
Dec 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Everyone Loved Toots
During Prohibition Toots Shor was the only Jew in New York’s Irish mob. And when he became a big time player in his own right, he never discriminated. Shor was a Damon Runyon picture of the big-hearted lug. Everybody loved him. The swinging nigh.. more
Oct 26, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Income Inequality “Attacks Common Sense”
In the late 1980s, Swingers ,The New Economy more
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE 1 Comments