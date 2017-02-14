RSS

Gov. Scott Walker’s K-12 budget “moves the state away from the commitment to provide more assistance to districts with less capacity to boost local property tax revenues.” more

Feb 14, 2017 4:05 PM News Features 4 Comments

Facing a deficit going into the two-year budget cycle that begins in July, Gov. Scott Walker has proposed slashing funding for the University of Wisconsin System, public K-12 education and other vital programs. But Walker doesn’t have to ma... more

May 5, 2015 9:32 PM Expresso 1 Comments

It was no surprise that when Gov. Scott Walker unveiled his proposed two-year budget last week he included massive cuts to public education. The Wisconsin governor famously slashed $1.1 billion from public schools in his first budget, along... more

Feb 10, 2015 10:00 PM Expresso 18 Comments

Women are bearing the brunt of the failure to win the War on Poverty. Although poverty in general has shrunk since the 1960s, women are more likely to be impoverished than men, and women of color are more likely to be poor than white women ... more

Jan 22, 2014 3:09 AM News Features

Advocates for an Affordable Care Act-expandedMedicaid program in Wisconsin have been calling on Gov. Scott Walker to listento reason and accept roughly $4 billion in federal funds to offer BadgerCareprograms to more low-income Wisconsinites. .. more

May 21, 2013 5:21 PM Daily Dose

Two Milwaukee women and Legal Action of Wisconsin are suing the state Department of Health Services (DHS) for failing to enroll the women in the BadgerCare Plus Core program. The Plus Core program, which... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

Although Wisconsin is a national leader in high-school graduation rates, college placement scores and commitment to public education, the state's educational system is now threatened by Gov. Scott Walker's historic cuts to schools at all le... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 19 Comments

Undergraduate students at University of Wisconsin System four-year institutions would have to pay an additional 5.5% for tuition this fall, according to the proposed budget released by UW System President Kevin P. Reilly on Monday... more

Jul 13, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

Staged in the cozy atmosphere of the fourth floor studio space at the Marian Center for Nonprofits, Soulstice Theatre’s production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) provides a pleasant, informal evening of comedy. The ... more

Dec 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

During Prohibition Toots Shor was the only Jew in New York’s Irish mob. And when he became a big time player in his own right, he never discriminated. Shor was a Damon Runyon picture of the big-hearted lug. Everybody loved him. The swinging nigh.. more

Oct 26, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

In the late 1980s, Swingers ,The New Economy more

Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

