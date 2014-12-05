Webster X
Field Report Takes Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
Dec 5, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy Represent Milwaukee on "Uni-Fi Records MIXTAPE Vol.1"
Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy may be temperamental opposites, but over the last couple of years they've proven natural collaborators. Since releasing an album together last year, the two have continued releasing a slew of new mat.. more
Oct 14, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Three. Stacks. Eliot Find Shared Ground Between Jazz and Hip-Hop
On the surface, jazz and hip-hop don’t seem to have much in common. The wildly improvisational spirit of jazz and the lyrical flow and beat-oriented nature of hip-hop can seem miles apart. Beneath the superficial disparities more
Aug 27, 2014 1:20 AM Nathaniel Scharping Local Music 2 Comments
Webster X w/ WC Tank, Sayth, Birong and Conundrum @ Mad Planet
To the trained eye there are plenty of indications that a show is going to disappoint, no matter how much you’d like to see the headliners, and yet a little self-delusion goes a long way. Take th,Concert Reviews more
Aug 4, 2014 3:34 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Juiceboxxx Brushes Off His Viral TV Performance
Iconoclastic, Milwaukee-bred MC Juiceboxxx caused a stir online a couple months back when video of him suffering through a disastrous performance on TMJ 4 News more
May 7, 2014 12:46 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 19-23
Seven storytellers of widely varying backgrounds will take the stage at Ex Fabula’s latest Spectacular event, all rising to the same challenge: to win over the audience with short, autobiographical stories, all told more
Dec 18, 2013 1:47 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Savoy Returns
The Savoy Room at the Shorecrest Hotel was closed for many months but reopened in March as the Savoy Piano Bar and Lounge. Now there is a black grand piano and the tablecloths are matching. The Art Deco interior looks more dazzling than eve... more
May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Matt Pond PA’s Variations on a Theme
Matt Pond PA is no longer from PA, though after 12 years as a band, not much else has changed.And even that hasn’t changed much. Pond relocated his band from Philadelphia to Brooklyn seven years ago, so they’ve technically been Matt Pond NY... more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature