RSS

Weird Al

weirdalyankovic_summerfest_bymaggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Maggie Vaughn/ Shepherd Express

I want you to picture a young boy, in the 3rd or4th grade. It is the mid 1990’s.  He is sitting on the floor with a VHStape of “Weird Al” Yankovic music videos, and he is losing his mind. At one point during the “Fat” video, he rollsuncon.. more

Jul 7, 2015 6:41 PM Comedy

mandatory world tour.jpg.jpe

There’s a reason nerds love "Weird Al" Yankovic: he's a humble, affable, legendary comedic genius.  Quite simply, there's not another public figure who has sustained his level of brilliance and cultural relevance for as long as he has.  In additio.. more

Jun 30, 2015 4:22 PM Comedy

mcf-800x600.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Comedy

 Every yearin August, Milwaukee is treated to the largest comedy festival in the state,the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, and this year is the 10thanniversary! This year the festival takes place at Next Act Theater and TurnerHall, from August 6-9,.. more

Jun 26, 2015 2:40 PM Comedy

neitherherenorthere.jpg.jpe

Neither Here Nor There is a comedy podcast with a linear storyline, original music and sound work, comic art, and an upcoming live show coming to a bar near you.NHNT tells the story of Dante Davis, a ne'er-do-well twenty-something who gets into .. more

Feb 27, 2015 4:50 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

blogimage11820.jpe

A year ago, the author of Sh*t My Dad Says (HarperCollins), Twitter phenomenon Justin Halpern, was a relatively unknown comedy writer who had moved in with his parents after his long-term girlfriend broke up with him. As a writer for Maxim.... more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage11793.jpe

Todd Phillips’ Las Vegas comedy The Hangover made a killing at the box office upon its summer 2009 release, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated comedy of all time, making a star of underground comic Zach Galifianakis and spawning a more

Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11776.jpe

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has played games with voters since being appointed to the position by former Republican Gov. Scott McCallum. While Clarke campaigns as a Democrat, he aligns himself with conservatives like President Bus... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 29 Comments

blogimage11308.jpe

Walk into Mr. Churro (2333 W. National Ave.) and discover a Mexican bakery. You will find flans, pastries and, of course, churros—Mexico’s answer to the donut. Mr. Churro also offers a side dining area, which is usually busy. Breakfast attr... more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES