The Return of The Violent Femmes
No one was more surprised than Violent Femmes’ drummer Victor DeLorenzo when the play button was pressed and the band’s six-year pause ended. “Gordon [Gano] called me last October, on John Lennon’s birthday more
Jun 18, 2013 10:25 PM David Luhrssen Music Feature
Violent Femmes Are Back, And They're Opening Summerfest
It ended with an argument over Wendy's. Milwaukee's Violent Femmes had been playing together for nearly 30 years, but that shared history wasn't enough to keep them together in the wake one of the fast-food giant's ad campaigns, which used the Fem.. more
Mar 26, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
