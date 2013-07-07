RSS

Wesley Clark

american-flag-hd-wallaper-background.jpg.jpe

Like many men who volunteered for the U.S. Army in World War II, my late father never boasted about his years in uniform. A patriot to his core, he nevertheless more

Jul 7, 2013 5:39 PM News Features

As the performing arts season enters its final few months, summer-based theatre companies begin to announce their schedules for upcoming shows. The Marcus Center recently announced its upcoming 3-show Vogel Hall Series. Not fitting into a particul.. more

Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

Despite all the feigned out-rage fanned by the main stream media and the right-wing noisemakers, Wesley Clarkretired four star general, former supreme commander of NATO, wounded and highly decorated veteran of ground combat in Vietnam and a mil... more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES