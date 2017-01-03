Wesleyan University Press

RSS

Punk Ethnography: Artists & Scholars Listen to Sublime Frequencies, edited by Yale ethnomusicologist Michael E. Veal and The New Yorker’s E. Tammy Kim, is an essay collection on the Sublime Frequencies indie label, which curates albums of m... more

Jan 3, 2017 2:11 PM Books

 TheDirector Within: Storytellers of Stage and Screen is a record of conversationsbetween author Rose Eichenbaum and some 35 film, theater and televisiondirectors. She also takes their pictures. The beautifully produced bo.. more

Jul 27, 2015 1:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more

Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

