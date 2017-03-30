West Allis Cheese & Sausage
The Best Restaurants in West Allis, Part Two
Part two of Lacey Muszynski's picks for the best restaurants in West Allis. more
Mar 30, 2017 1:46 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 2 Comments
Treat Yourself to Nuts
Since October, Sarah Marx Feldner’s Treat Bake Shop, already renowned as a source for delicious roasted nuts available at many local retailers, has begun operating out of the Marshall Building and now features freshly baked cookies as well. more
Mar 8, 2016 3:48 PM David Luhrssen Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Stress-Free Holiday Party Food
I love to entertain for the holidays, but sometimes work-life balance and the time it takes to prepare can be overwhelming. more
Nov 18, 2014 9:17 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink
West Allis Cheese and Sausage
West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe is the go-to place for Wisconsin cheese. Most enticing are its amazing selections from Sartori Cheese and Carr Valley Cheese, two of the top cheese-makers in the state. But the store also offers some offbe... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011
East Side Welcomes West Allis Cheese & Sausage
In addition to its original destination in West Allis and a second site at the Milwaukee Public Market, West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe recently added a third location on the East Side (2974 N. Oakland Ave., in the former Bella's Fat Cat... more
Jul 7, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments