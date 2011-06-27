Western Films
Howard Hawks' Endgame
Howard Hawks was a remarkably versatile director who made classics in many genres, including screwball comedy (Bringing Up Baby, His Girl Friday), film noir (The Big Sleep), science fiction (The Thing) and westerns (Red River, Rio Bravo). His f.. more
Jun 27, 2011 11:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Talib Kweli & Hi-Tek
So Kweli has found clever ways to reconciling the two competing factions of his audience—the masses that devour slick, poppy rap, and the more vocal contingent that accepts only the intelligent, beats-and-rhymes hip-hop for which Kweli h... more
Jun 26, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Today in Milwaukee
Appaloosa
The first sound is of pounding hooves and the first sight is of three horsemen hurrying over the crest of a dun colored hill, framed by the wooden gate to a ranch in desolate country. The city marshal and his deputies have come to arrest one of t.. more
Oct 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
City Lights
One of Charlie Chaplin’s most overtly romantic films, City Lights not only starred City Lights ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee