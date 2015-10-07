RSS

Whitefish

Did you know that October is National Seafood Month? This October, make a note to eat fresh, locally sourced Wisconsin fish.Fish is always delicious, whether deep-fried orpan-seared, served with a wedge of lemon, coleslaw and potatoes of choice.T.. more

Oct 7, 2015 2:34 PM Sponsored Content

The City of Port Washington in Ozaukee County is cherished for its scenic harbor and if you’re looking for a beautiful view of Lake Michigan while dining, Newport Shores (407 E. Jackson St.) is the coastal place to choose more

May 7, 2014 12:40 AM Dining Preview

Jack Pandl’s Whitefish Bay Inn (1319 E. Henry Clay St.) actually predates the village of Whitefish Bay. When Pandl’s opened, it stood in an area of resorts and beer gardens—a daytrip for Milwaukee residents who arrived by more

Dec 13, 2012 1:32 PM Dining Preview

Milwaukee is known for a few food and drink stereotypes, most notably beer and brats. On Fridays, however, nothing tops the fish fry. These traditional meals can be found nearly everywhere in the city, from local corner taverns to some of t... more

Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

For their fourth CD, folkie Milwaukeeans Barb & Tom Webber and band eschew originals for a concert album of remakes. With numbers from acts like Barenaked Ladies, Buffalo Springfield and Warren Zevon, the effect resembles an hour of adult a... more

Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

