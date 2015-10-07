Whitefish
Eat Wisconsin Fish!
Did you know that October is National Seafood Month? This October, make a note to eat fresh, locally sourced Wisconsin fish.Fish is always delicious, whether deep-fried orpan-seared, served with a wedge of lemon, coleslaw and potatoes of choice.T.. more
Oct 7, 2015
Port Washington's Restaurant with a View
The City of Port Washington in Ozaukee County is cherished for its scenic harbor and if you’re looking for a beautiful view of Lake Michigan while dining, Newport Shores (407 E. Jackson St.) is the coastal place to choose more
May 7, 2014
North Shore Classic
Jack Pandl’s Whitefish Bay Inn (1319 E. Henry Clay St.) actually predates the village of Whitefish Bay. When Pandl’s opened, it stood in an area of resorts and beer gardens—a daytrip for Milwaukee residents who arrived by more
Dec 13, 2012
Milwaukee Fish Fries 2012
Milwaukee is known for a few food and drink stereotypes, most notably beer and brats. On Fridays, however, nothing tops the fish fry. These traditional meals can be found nearly everywhere in the city, from local corner taverns to some of t... more
Feb 16, 2012
