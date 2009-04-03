RSS

Who&Rsquo;S Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?

blogimage6060.jpe

In the brief time it has been around, the Alchemist Theatre on South Kinnickinnic Avenue has largely been home to new, locally written plays, but the Alchemist goes in a different direction with its new production of the classic 1962 Edward... more

Apr 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6046.jpe

In the brief time it has been around, the Alchemist Theatre on South Kinnickinnic Avenue has largely been home to new, locally written plays, but the Alchemist goes in a different direction with its new production of the classic 1962 Edward... more

Apr 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5910.jpe

In the brief time it has been around, the Alchemist Theatre on South Kinnickinnic Avenue has largely been home to new, locally written plays. This week the Alchemist goes in a different direction with its new production of the classic 1962 ... more

Mar 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5897.jpe

In the brief time it has been around, the Alchemist Theatre on South Kinnickinnic Avenue has largely been home to new, locally written plays. This week the Alchemist goes in a different direction with its new production of the classic 1962 ... more

Mar 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES