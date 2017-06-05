RSS

Wild Space

“The dead house is about the last place people want to visit," the Milwaukee Journal wrote in 1891. “Living or dead." The line was from a hybrid investigatory/exploitation piece the paper ran on the sorrowful scenes at the little ci.. more

Jun 5, 2017 3:38 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Back in June, Director David Kaye was so excited about his first production meeting for For Purely Elfish Reasons that he posted on Facebook about it, saying that it, “could easily be the funniest and most fun show I've ever worked on.” He cl.. more

Jul 18, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Wild Space Dance Company’s Fresh Tracks is an intricately woven site-specific performance with sophisticated choreography by a team of five company members and featuring compelling performances by a large cast under Artistic Director Debra ... more

Mar 1, 2016 3:16 PM Dance

According to William S. Burroughs, the abstract entity of Control, “needs time for what it kills to grow in.” That’s an elegantly dense, little nugget of insight into the nature of society. It’s all about time. The social oppression the ke.. more

Sep 14, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

In just a few weeks, Theatre RED opens the world-premiere production of A Thousand Times Goodnight. Written by Jared McDaris, the play is a fusion of the 1,001 Arabian Nights and the style of William Shakespeare. The story follows master storytel.. more

Oct 14, 2013 11:30 AM Theater

Bohemian Fun: The Milwaukee Ballet’s world premiere of Michael Pink’s La Bohème was celebrated with much frivolity at the fabulous Hamilton bar. After the ever-eloquent Pink described his upcoming oeuvre... more

Oct 4, 2012 3:55 PM Around MKE

You are apt to be quite taken with the beauty of Downtown Milwaukee and its environs as they appear in a wraparound panorama from atop the eight-story parking structure of the former Pabst Brewery, set high on... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Classical Music

How cool is this? On the flat roof of the INVIVO Wellness building beside Stubby's Pub & Grub, along the Milwaukee River just north of the Humboldt Avenue Bridge, a lighted dance floor and seating will be installed for open-air performances... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

It is to the lasting credit of founding choreographer Debra Loewen and the artists and community members who have worked with her or otherwise given their support that her Wild Space Dance Company has made it through 25 seasons... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

“I’ve worked in construction all over downtown Milwaukee and I’ve seen this building all my life, but I’ve never set foot inside. It’s beautiful!” exclaims a middle-aged workman, the only person other than me to visit t more

Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Tom Thoreson spent 20 years as an artist in residence at Milwaukee’s Lincoln Center of the Arts, choreographing and dancing with great style in Bauer, Wild Space and the company he came to lead, Foothold Dance Performance. Now he is a perso... more

Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

In the fields of dance and hybrid performance, almost every work presented in our town is brand new. Debra Loewen is among the most original of the originators. She has been making dances here for so long that the life energy of our city is... more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

After viewing a53-second sequence on a computer screen, during which I was aware of a sub For more information, visit www.wildspacedance.org ,Art more

Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

