Will Ferrell
Film Clips: June 29, 2017
Baby Driver is an action flick that features a young savant of a car driver known as Baby (Ansel Elgort) who is hired by an ambitious crime boss (Kevin Spacey) to pilot the getaway car for Doc’s heists. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:54 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
‘Get Hard’?
With a crude, offensive script as well as technical issues, Will Ferrell’s Get Hard is a limp comedy that is genuinely hard to take. more
Mar 31, 2015 8:46 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Get Hard
In Get Hard, hedge-fund millionaire James King (Will Ferrell) is wrongly convicted of fraud and offers a small fortune to Darnell (Kevin Hart) in exchange for training King to survive his upcoming San Quentin stint. more
Mar 25, 2015 2:30 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Feb. 6
In The Invisible Woman, Ralph Fiennes is the director and star, playing Charles Dickens during his long affair with a much younger actress, Nelly (Felicity Jones). Based on Claire Tomalin’s biographical sleuthing, the dramatization paints t... more
Feb 6, 2014 1:22 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: Dec. 16
Loosely based on actual events, this retelling of the Abscam sting of the 1970s is narrated by con man Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and his girlfriend Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams). She overlooks Irving’s marriage to unstable Rosalyn (Jen... more
Dec 16, 2013 6:28 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Campaign
Election-year political movies have seldom won many votes in recent years. Who remembers Bulworth or Silver City? more
Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews