Will Ferrell

Baby Driver is an action flick that features a young savant of a car driver known as Baby (Ansel Elgort) who is hired by an ambitious crime boss (Kevin Spacey) to pilot the getaway car for Doc’s heists. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:54 PM Film Clips

Photo by Patti Perret

With a crude, offensive script as well as technical issues, Will Ferrell’s Get Hard is a limp comedy that is genuinely hard to take. more

Mar 31, 2015 8:46 PM Film Reviews

Â© 2015 WARNER BROS.

In Get Hard, hedge-fund millionaire James King (Will Ferrell) is wrongly convicted of fraud and offers a small fortune to Darnell (Kevin Hart) in exchange for training King to survive his upcoming San Quentin stint. more

Mar 25, 2015 2:30 PM Film Clips

In The Invisible Woman, Ralph Fiennes is the director and star, playing Charles Dickens during his long affair with a much younger actress, Nelly (Felicity Jones). Based on Claire Tomalin’s biographical sleuthing, the dramatization paints t... more

Feb 6, 2014 1:22 PM Film Clips

Loosely based on actual events, this retelling of the Abscam sting of the 1970s is narrated by con man Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and his girlfriend Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams). She overlooks Irving’s marriage to unstable Rosalyn (Jen... more

Dec 16, 2013 6:28 PM Film Clips

Election-year political movies have seldom won many votes in recent years. Who remembers Bulworth or Silver City? more

Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

