Willie Johnson

In a departure from his predecessors’ examples, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has not appeared before the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors to answer their detailed questions about his proposed budget for 2016. more

Oct 27, 2015 10:22 PM News Features 6 Comments

When Gov. Scott Walker released his 2015-2017 state budget in February, he had hoped to have the state Legislature sign off on it early so that he could spend all of his time campaigning in other states as a Republican presidential contende... more

Jul 7, 2015 10:48 PM Expresso 14 Comments

Jun 26, 2014 7:51 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

Like his predecessor, Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele touted his no-tax-increase $1.4 billion county budget.To balance more

Oct 16, 2013 1:34 AM News Features

<p>Milwaukee County Supervisor Willie Johnson Jr. and Bria Grant are vying to represent District 13 on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 13? Verify your.. more

Feb 29, 2012 8:16 PM Daily Dose

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their opening series against the Colorado Rockies this afternoon with a 12:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

An American pop artist after Jasper Johns and RobertRauschenberg, Warhol’s heyday came in the 1960s. But by the time of his deathin 1987, he had yet to squander his 15 minutes of fame. His prolific outputduring the last 10 years of his life... more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature

