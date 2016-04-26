Wilson Center For The Arts
Hilary Hahn on Bach
Violinist Hilary Hahn has long been considered one of the world’s great interpreters of J.S. Bach. As was evident in a recital Saturday evening at the Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield, Hahn’s playing of Bach has only deepened and ma... more
Apr 26, 2016 2:54 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Peter Pan at the Wilson Center
It’s not every high school production that has access to a major performing arts venue. Brookfield Central’s High School Theatre Department has the good fortune of being able to stage a show at the luxurious Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts.. more
Oct 28, 2014 8:25 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
The Dead Sea Scrolls
Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lawn Mowing: Gas, Electric, Manual or Automatic?
Mowing your lawn for one hour with a gasoline-powered lawn mower causes more air pollution than driving an automobile from Milwaukee to Chicago! Who knew? The EPA estimates that gas lawnmower emissions account for 7% percent of southeast Wis.. more
Apr 29, 2010 6:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Jan. 22 - Jan. 28
Trampled by Turtles @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m. Bluegrassthrives on dynamism—part of its thrill is seeing musicians gleefullyblitz through complex chord changes and solos w,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee