RSS

Wilson Center For The Arts

classicalreview_hillaryhahn_(bymichaelpatrickoleary)_1.jpg.jpe

Violinist Hilary Hahn has long been considered one of the world’s great interpreters of J.S. Bach. As was evident in a recital Saturday evening at the Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield, Hahn’s playing of Bach has only deepened and ma... more

Apr 26, 2016 2:54 PM Classical Music

peterpan_curtains.jpg.jpe

It’s not every high school production that has access to a major performing arts venue. Brookfield Central’s High School Theatre Department has the good fortune of being able to stage a show at the luxurious Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts.. more

Oct 28, 2014 8:25 AM Theater 1 Comments

blogimage10852.jpe

Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more

May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5253.jpe

Mowing your lawn for one hour with a gasoline-powered lawn mower causes more air pollution than driving an automobile from Milwaukee to Chicago! Who knew? The EPA estimates that gas lawnmower emissions account for 7% percent of southeast Wis.. more

Apr 29, 2010 6:20 PM Health & Wellness

Trampled by Turtles @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m. Bluegrassthrives on dynamism—part of its thrill is seeing musicians gleefullyblitz through complex chord changes and solos w,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 23, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES