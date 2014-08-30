Windfall
Three Premieres for Windfall 2014-2015
WindfallTheatre celebrates its 22nd season withtwo Milwaukee premieres and one world premiere.Theseason begins with the world premiere of Louise Zamparutti’s Identita Sept.26 - Oct. 11. Here’s the description of the show from Brown PaperTicke.. more
Aug 30, 2014 10:32 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Son Volt w/ Colonel Ford @ Turner Hall Ballroom
“Windfall,” the first song on Son Volt’s 1995 debut Trace, has a great line about scanning the AM dial, “searching for a truer sound.” “Catching an all-night station in Louisiana,” si,Concert Reviews more
Jun 6, 2013 9:51 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Chac: The Rain God
The UWM Union Theatre screens for free a cult Mexican film tonight as part of its 32nd Annual Latin American Film Series. In 1974’s Chac: The Rain God , the Rolando Klein drama screening tonight from a restored print, a draught drives 13 more
Apr 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dec. 18 - Dec. 24
Thursday, Dec. 18 Hardcore Comedy Show @ Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Oneof the lo,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee