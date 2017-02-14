RSS

Wisconsin Council On Children An

news walker iprimages flickr cc.jpg.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker’s K-12 budget “moves the state away from the commitment to provide more assistance to districts with less capacity to boost local property tax revenues.” more

Feb 14, 2017 4:05 PM News Features 4 Comments

aleqm5g8vplp7-gusduqxboku11nl-af0q-615x345.jpg.jpe

Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s decision to refuse to fully expand BadgerCare, the state’s Medicaid program, and implement other cost-savings programs under the more

Jul 9, 2014 2:15 AM News Features 15 Comments

wendy.jpg.jpe

Women are bearing the brunt of the failure to win the War on Poverty. Although poverty in general has shrunk since the 1960s, women are more likely to be impoverished than men, and women of color are more likely to be poor than white women ... more

Jan 22, 2014 3:09 AM News Features

scott-walker-boxingad2-cropped-proto-custom_2.jpg.jpe

Advocates for an Affordable Care Act-expandedMedicaid program in Wisconsin have been calling on Gov. Scott Walker to listento reason and accept roughly $4 billion in federal funds to offer BadgerCareprograms to more low-income Wisconsinites. .. more

May 21, 2013 5:21 PM Daily Dose

blogimage9275.jpe

Staged in the cozy atmosphere of the fourth floor studio space at the Marian Center for Nonprofits, Soulstice Theatre’s production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) provides a pleasant, informal evening of comedy. The ... more

Dec 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

During Prohibition Toots Shor was the only Jew in New York’s Irish mob. And when he became a big time player in his own right, he never discriminated. Shor was a Damon Runyon picture of the big-hearted lug. Everybody loved him. The swinging nigh.. more

Oct 26, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage1810.jpe

In the late 1980s, Swingers ,The New Economy more

Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES