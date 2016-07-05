Wisconsin Eye
Death of GAB Raises Questions about Clean Government
“This truly is a sad day for Wisconsin,” Assembly Minority Leader Barca said on the Government Accountability Board’s last day of existence. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:31 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
The Right-to-Work Charade Begins
Wisconsin Eye has all of the gorydetails on Senate Bill 44, the right to work proposal crafted by ALEC. ASenate committee will hear testimony until 7 p.m., no matter how many peoplewant to speak into the evening. Howmuch do you want to bet.. more
Feb 24, 2015 4:14 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 7 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee
While many of the stand-up comedians who rose to fame during the ’80s have faded into obscurity, Denis Leary has proved himself remarkably versatile. He parlayed his acerbic observational comedy into MTV stardom in the ’90s, then enjoyed a ... more
Jun 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee