Wisconsin Historical Society Pre
The Wisconsin Capitol: Stories of a Monument and Its People (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Michael Edmonds
As Wisconsin historian Michael Edmonds astutely observes in his picture-book history, the architects “wanted nothing to do with modernism" and resolutely designed an edifice that was “nostalgic, reassuring, and safe." more
Jul 11, 2017 1:14 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Chippewa: Biography of a Wisconsin Waterway (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Richard D. Cornell
The Chippewa: Biography of a Wisconsin Waterway, by Richard D. Cornell is a descriptively written travelogue grounded in history and observation. more
Jun 20, 2017 1:28 PM David Luhrssen Books
On a Clear Night: Essays from the Heartland (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Marnie O. Mamminga
Review of Marnie O. Mamminga’s essay collection On a Clear Night. The author of Chicken Soup for the Soul lets her Midwest roots show in this collection more
May 23, 2017 2:24 PM David Luhrssen Books
Remembering Borchert Field and the Big River
David Luhrssen highlights two new books on Wisconsin history. more
Mar 20, 2017 10:03 AM David Luhrssen Books
Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Geri Schrab and Robert F. Boszhardt
Illustrated by photographs as well as painter Geri Schrab’s watercolor impressions, Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest tours 11 rock-art locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Although far from exhaustive, Hidden Thunder will serv... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:46 PM Morton Shlabotnik Books
Wisconsin on the Air: 100 Years of Public Broadcasting in the State that Invented It (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Jack Mitchell
In 1917 the radio station that became WHA, the mothership of Wisconsin Public Radio, began as a project by UW-Madison physics students. As WPR’s former director Jack Mitchell admits in Wisconsin on the Air: 100 Years of Public Broadcasting ... more
Jan 24, 2017 2:43 PM David Luhrssen Books
Going for Wisconsin Gold: Stories of Our State Olympians (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Jessie Garcia
The Badger State’s contributors to Team USA are recounted in Going for Wisconsin Gold, by longtime local sports reporter Jessie Garcia. more
Aug 9, 2016 2:07 PM David Luhrssen Books
Roshara Journal: Chronicling Four Seasons, Fifty Years, and 120 Acres (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Jerry Apps and Steve Apps
Jerry Apps is an articulate, reasonable-minded spokesperson for the history and value of rural Wisconsin. In collaboration with his photographer-son Steve, Roshara Journal: Chronicling Four Seasons, Fifty Years, and 120 Acres focuses on the... more
Jun 21, 2016 2:41 PM David Luhrssen Books
Writing About Milwaukee’s Past
During the Great Depression, Franklin D. Roosevelt established a program that paid writers to write. Much of their work was devoted to guide books for each state and a projected series of guides to big cities. The state books were completed... more
May 10, 2016 1:55 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Music of America
Rick March explores the history of polka in Polka Heartland: Why the Midwest Loves to Polka. The work is illustrated with archival images as well as contemporary photographs by Milwaukee’s Dick Blau. more
Dec 22, 2015 6:29 PM David Luhrssen Books
'Blue Men & River Monsters: Folklore of the North' (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), edited by John Zimmer
Zimm’s focus was on the notes by field researchers whose mission was to record oral traditions in rural communities before they were forgotten in 'Blue Men & River Monsters: Folklore of the North.' more
May 20, 2015 10:30 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Land with Jerry Apps
He might be best known for the Emmy-winning Wisconsin Public Televisiondocumentary, “A Farm Winter with Jerry Apps,” but Apps is also a veteran natureand environmental writer with several books and many articles.His latest publication, Whis.. more
Apr 9, 2015 8:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
What Made Milwaukee Famous
Hello.Welcome to What Made Milwaukee Famous , the new history blog here on the brand new expressmilwaukee.com. My name is Matthew J. Prigge and I’ll be your host. I have been a semi-regular contributor to the Shepherd since 2011 and have publish.. more
Feb 25, 2015 6:00 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 3 Comments
Heart Beats from the ‘Polka Heartland’
UW-Milwaukee film professor Dick Blau mounts an exhibit of photos on Wisconsin’s polka culture at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. more
Feb 3, 2015 8:09 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Heart of the Midwest
Essayist John Hildebrand opens his new book, TheHeart of Things: A Midwestern Almanac , by addressing the region’s depiction inmovies. In Hollywood, “the Midwest is the place we’re forever leaving—for bigcities or the coast or more open spaces .. more
Sep 16, 2014 1:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Writings Inspired by Nature (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Jens Jensen
Jens Jensen was a landscape architect who implemented his aesthetic wherever he could, from the grounds of Henry Ford’s estate to the public parks of Chicago. He probably had more sympathy with the latter project. As shown in this collectio... more
Jan 28, 2013 4:28 PM David Luhrssen Books
Double Oz In Greater Milwaukee
As I write this, the touring Broadway production of the musical based on Gregory Maguire’s best-selling Oz fan fiction is only a little over one day away from opening. Envisioned as a darker prequel to L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,.. more
Jul 13, 2010 11:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Conference Call
Recorded live in Poland, the sixth CD by the Conference Call quartet features improvised and freely interpreted original compositions by musicians in tune with each others pulse as they explore the far ends of their instruments. Lovely impr... more
Jul 5, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Summer Soulstice Music Festival
The East Side’s Summer Soulstice Music Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary this year with a lineup topped by the Milwaukee rock and bluegrass group The .357 String Band and the ’90s grunge-rock band Sponge, former alt-rock staples more
Jun 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jónsi of Sigur Rós
With the Icelandic post-rock ensemble Sigur Rós on indefinite hiatus, the band's singer and guitarist Jón Þór Birgissonknown simply as Jónsioffered his debut album as a solo artist this month, Go , a f more
Apr 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee