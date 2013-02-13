Wisconsin Judicial Commission
Supreme Court Candidates Spar Over Justice Prosser’s Ethics Complaint
Although he isn’t on the Feb. 19 primary ballot for state Supreme Court, Justice David Prosser’s actions on the court seem to be a focal point of the race. more
Feb 13, 2013 Lisa Kaiser
How Do You Solve a Problem Like Justice Prosser?
Precisely two months ago, the Wisconsin Judicial Commission filed an ethics complaint against state... more
May 16, 2012 Lisa Kaiser
End Is Near for Republican Rule
Nearly 1 million Wisconsin citizens actively seeking to restore democracy in the state still have several months... more
Mar 20, 2012 Joel McNally
Incredible! Gableman’s Ethics Case Is Dropped
Jul 8, 2010
