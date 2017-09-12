Wisconsin Lgbt Chamber Of Commer

RSS

Ruthie answers a question from a reader with an old but legitimate work grudge. Exciting upcoming events include: Street Eats at Catalano Square, Sept. 15; Bay View Bash, Sept. 16; Steer Queer “Byke" Ride at Sprocket Café, Sept. 17; Hurr... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:22 PM Dear Ruthie

Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering if his mom is hitting the gay bars too often. Exciting upcoming events include: the 2017 LGBT Business Diversity Summit at InterContinental Milwaukee, May 10; Art in the Park at Humboldt Par... more

May 9, 2017 1:52 PM Dear Ruthie

Paul Masterson discusses professional sports and the LGBT cause. more

Apr 11, 2017 2:08 PM My LGBTQ POV

Ruthie answers a question from a straight reader asking advice on how to be a strong ally to the LGBT community. Exciting upcoming events include: Walker’s Pint’s 15th anniversary party featuring music by Roxie Beane, July 13; the LGBT Cham... more

Jul 12, 2016 3:27 PM Dear Ruthie

Ruthie answers a question from a straight reader asking advice on how to be a strong ally to the LGBT community. Exciting upcoming events include: Walker’s Pint’s 15th anniversary party featuring music by Roxie Beane, July 13; the LGBT Cham... more

Jul 12, 2016 2:56 PM Dear Ruthie

Ruthie answers a question from a reader more excited about PrideFest than his partner. Upcoming events include: the Shepherd Express’ Street Eats at Catalano Square, June 2; Bay View Jazz Fest, June 3; and Dave Pederson Book Signing at Bosw... more

May 31, 2016 2:41 PM Dear Ruthie

Paul Masterson muses on recent legislation affecting LGBT rights, particularly the Trans bathroom issue; a bill to watch in Wisconsin is AB 469. more

Apr 26, 2016 3:41 PM My LGBTQ POV

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose daughter just came out as a Lesbian. Upcoming events include Lisa Lampanelli: The Leaner Meaner Tour at Meyer Theatre, April 1; Miltown LGBT Families at Bounce, April 3; and “LGBT Gives Back”... more

Mar 29, 2016 2:04 PM Hear Me Out

Ruthie answers questions form readers dissatisfied with their jobs and wife’s cooking skills. Upcoming events include Tequila 101 at Cempazuchi, March 3; A Night of Carly Rae Jespen at D.I.X., March 4; and the premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Rac... more

Mar 1, 2016 3:18 PM Hear Me Out

Paul Masterson’s 2015 year in review for LGBT rights and issues. more

Dec 29, 2015 8:48 PM Hear Me Out

Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about his brother being in a verbally abusive relationship, and plugs exciting events including the Nov. 6 opening reception of the “Shall Not Be Recognized” reunion exhibition at the Mil... more

Nov 3, 2015 7:38 PM Hear Me Out

Paul Masterson discusses the socio-political motivators for LGBT flight from Wisconsin. more

Jul 7, 2015 11:56 PM Hear Me Out 1 Comments

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose friends make fun of his boyfriend’s weight, and plugs exciting events like the opening of Milwaukee Ballet’s Cinderella on May 14, Kids in the Hall at the Riverside Theater on May 15 and the Wis... more

May 13, 2015 7:38 AM Hear Me Out

A look back at Milwaukee LGBT life in 2014. more

Dec 30, 2014 10:53 PM Hear Me Out

Expect an influx of $34 million to be added to Wisconsin’s economy in the next three years, thanks to the full legalization of same-sex marriage in the state more

Nov 18, 2014 10:33 PM News Features 8 Comments

Back in June, on PrideFest’s opening day and just an hour before the event’s opening ceremony, a federal judge struck down Wisconsin’s anti-gay marriage constitutional amendment. Coincidentally, American Civil Liberties Union’s Chris Ahmuty... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:17 PM Hear Me Out 1 Comments

What do you like? A pleasant luncheon or a wild weekend? Spending a day planning a future with your significant other or laughing the night away with friends? Whatever more

Nov 12, 2014 11:43 AM Hear Me Out

