Wisconsin Lgbt Chamber Of Commer

Take a Deep Breath and Go
Ruthie answers a question from a reader with an old but legitimate work grudge. Exciting upcoming events include: Street Eats at Catalano Square, Sept. 15; Bay View Bash, Sept. 16; Steer Queer “Byke" Ride at Sprocket Café, Sept. 17; Hurr... more
Sep 12, 2017 2:22 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Mother’s Day a Drag?
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering if his mom is hitting the gay bars too often. Exciting upcoming events include: the 2017 LGBT Business Diversity Summit at InterContinental Milwaukee, May 10; Art in the Park at Humboldt Par... more
May 9, 2017 1:52 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Professional Sports and the LGBT Cause
Paul Masterson discusses professional sports and the LGBT cause. more
Apr 11, 2017 2:08 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Fans, Friends and Moving Forward
Ruthie answers a question from a straight reader asking advice on how to be a strong ally to the LGBT community. Exciting upcoming events include: Walker’s Pint’s 15th anniversary party featuring music by Roxie Beane, July 13; the LGBT Cham... more
Jul 12, 2016 3:27 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Pre-Pride Craziness
Ruthie answers a question from a reader more excited about PrideFest than his partner. Upcoming events include: the Shepherd Express’ Street Eats at Catalano Square, June 2; Bay View Jazz Fest, June 3; and Dave Pederson Book Signing at Bosw... more
May 31, 2016 2:41 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Our Bothersome Bathroom Politics
Paul Masterson muses on recent legislation affecting LGBT rights, particularly the Trans bathroom issue; a bill to watch in Wisconsin is AB 469. more
Apr 26, 2016 3:41 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Come Out, Come Out, Wherever You Are!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose daughter just came out as a Lesbian. Upcoming events include Lisa Lampanelli: The Leaner Meaner Tour at Meyer Theatre, April 1; Miltown LGBT Families at Bounce, April 3; and “LGBT Gives Back”... more
Mar 29, 2016 2:04 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Broadway Bound Meets Hollywood Hustle
Ruthie answers questions form readers dissatisfied with their jobs and wife’s cooking skills. Upcoming events include Tequila 101 at Cempazuchi, March 3; A Night of Carly Rae Jespen at D.I.X., March 4; and the premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Rac... more
Mar 1, 2016 3:18 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
All in All, 2015 was a Pretty Good LGBT Year
Paul Masterson’s 2015 year in review for LGBT rights and issues. more
Dec 29, 2015 8:48 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Brew City’s No Home for a Sharp-Tongued Trouble Maker
Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about his brother being in a verbally abusive relationship, and plugs exciting events including the Nov. 6 opening reception of the “Shall Not Be Recognized” reunion exhibition at the Mil... more
Nov 3, 2015 7:38 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
The LGBT Brain Drain
Paul Masterson discusses the socio-political motivators for LGBT flight from Wisconsin. more
Jul 7, 2015 11:56 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out 1 Comments
A Mother of a Holiday
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose friends make fun of his boyfriend’s weight, and plugs exciting events like the opening of Milwaukee Ballet’s Cinderella on May 14, Kids in the Hall at the Riverside Theater on May 15 and the Wis... more
May 13, 2015 7:38 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
‘I do’
A look back at Milwaukee LGBT life in 2014. more
Dec 30, 2014 10:53 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Marriage Equality Is Good for Business
Expect an influx of $34 million to be added to Wisconsin’s economy in the next three years, thanks to the full legalization of same-sex marriage in the state more
Nov 18, 2014 10:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Marriage Equality...now what?
Back in June, on PrideFest’s opening day and just an hour before the event’s opening ceremony, a federal judge struck down Wisconsin’s anti-gay marriage constitutional amendment. Coincidentally, American Civil Liberties Union’s Chris Ahmuty... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:17 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out 1 Comments
A Little Something for Everyone
What do you like? A pleasant luncheon or a wild weekend? Spending a day planning a future with your significant other or laughing the night away with friends? Whatever more
Nov 12, 2014 11:43 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out