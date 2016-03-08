Wisconsin Manufacturers And Comm
Rebecca Bradley Doesn’t Deserve to Sit on the Supreme Court
Rebecca Bradley’s radical anti-gay writings prove that she doesn’t deserve to sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. more
Mar 8, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Supreme Court Gives Scott Walker’s John Doe Cases the Silent Treatment
The state Supreme Court has canceled oral arguments in the John Doe case involving Gov. Scott Walker and his allied special interest groups, Wisconsin Club for Growth and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. Critics say the decision isn’t ... more
Apr 21, 2015 9:13 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 18 Comments
Do Businesses Want a Right-to-Work Law?
Lori Compas of the Wisconsin Business Alliance contacts local chambers of commerce in Republican districts to see if any want a right-to-work law, being pushed in the state Legislature by Republicans and the WMC. Compas could not find one l... more
Feb 24, 2015 9:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
State Supreme Court’s Actions on John Doe Cases Reveal Big Money Impact on Courts
Last week’s unanimous decision of the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take on three cases relating to the John Doe investigation into the political allies of Republican Gov. Scott Walker is ostensibly about campaign finance laws. But it also sho... more
Dec 23, 2014 11:32 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Why Did Wisconsin Club for Growth Send $750K to a Dark-Money Group in Missouri Last Year?
The John Doe investigationis back in the news, which should bring with it a close examination of theway that the Wisconsin Club for Growth moved money around during the 2011 and2012 recalls.Prosecutors say itcoordinated its efforts with Scot.. more
Dec 17, 2014 9:42 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 6 Comments
State Calls Foul on Phony Supporters of We Energies Rate Hike
We Energies’ proposal to change the way it bills all of its customers and add new charges to solar system owners isn’t terribly popular. Testimony at the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) Milwaukee hearings on more
Nov 4, 2014 6:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Did Walker’s Budget Cuts Affect Crime?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues more
Oct 29, 2014 11:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Who Was Wisconsin Club for Growth’s $1 Million Donor?
Newly obtained tax forms from the Wisconsin Club for Growth show that the controversial group received a $1 million donation as part of its $8 million of revenues more
Apr 2, 2014 1:08 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Seven-Day Workweek Is a Slave Driver’s Dream
I have seen the future of employment in Wisconsin that Gov. Scott Walker and legislative Republicans dream about when they nod off to sleep with visions of non-union sugarplums more
Jan 22, 2014 5:39 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
John Doe #2 Looking at Walker’s Campaign Committee and Dozens of Conservative Groups
According to a weekend report in the Wall Street Journal, the new John Doe investigation into special interest spending in the 2011 and 2012 Wisconsin recalls is wider than first thought more
Nov 20, 2013 2:29 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Gov. Walker: Where Are the Jobs?
Last week, the new data showed that Wisconsin’s private sector added just 24,305 new jobs between March 2012 and March 2013, growing 1.1%, well below the 2% national job growth more
Oct 2, 2013 8:16 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Jobs with Big Payoffs
Many people in the state have to be baffled to see Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who campaigned on creating “jobs, jobs, jobs,” turn away billions of dollars that could create tens of thousands of jobs in Wisconsin. more
Mar 12, 2013 9:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Sex, Drugs and The American Way
No stranger to one-act plays, the veteran Pink Banana Theatre Company brings eight short programs to the Broadway Theatre Center’s comfortable, cozy Studio Theatre in its production of Sex, Drugs and the American Way , which runs more
May 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee