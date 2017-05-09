Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commer

RSS

Wisconsin voters must reassess their priorities after the re-election of Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler, an openly unethical member of the equally unethical five-justice right-wing majority, who ran unopposed. The only way to reverse... more

May 9, 2017 3:41 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

o-scott-walker-2016-facebook.jpg.jpe

When you are a corrupt Republican justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court writing a decision to halt a legal investigation into possible criminal activity by your state’s Republican governor, it’s probably not a good idea to bring up Waterga... more

Jul 21, 2015 10:08 PM Taking Liberties 19 Comments

ap_scott_walker_mf_20140124_16x9t_384.jpg.jpe

It was almost inevitable that the Wisconsin Supreme Court would rule in favor of Gov. Scott Walker and his campaign allies and shut down the John Doe investigation into their potential crimes. more

Jul 21, 2015 10:05 PM News Features 3 Comments

 I've been really impressed with Grace DeWolff's work as an actor in local theatre . . . ever since I first saw her in a couple of productions at UWM a few years ago. And now she's got this show that she's written and directed . . . and I was w.. more

Apr 16, 2012 4:17 PM Theater

Paydaylenders prey on the working poor by providing extremely high-interestloans (for ex Shepherd ,Expresso more

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 3 Comments

What’s the point of spending millionsof dollars to buy Wisconsin Supreme Court just Comment on this article at www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,Taking Liberties more

Jun 19, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

The conservative lobbying groupWisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) invited former Bush aideKarl Rove to tell local businesses how to best treat their workers. TheTuesday morning meeting about,News Features more

May 20, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

The Badger women's hockey team will be headed to their fourth straight Frozen Four starting next Friday in Boston after a dominating quarterfinal victory over Dartmouth today.Afterward, the Dartmouth coach seemed a little stunned:“Wow, Wisconsin i.. more

Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Tyler Kroll of The Gentlemen’s Hour recently told me that the offbeat Milwaukee-based sketch comedy group will be appearing on local television. And you don’t even need cable or dish TV to be able to see them. When he told me where and when to.. more

Mar 14, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage2902.jpe

The state Supreme Court, state Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen and the big business lobby Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) handed Wisconsin residents a $350 million tax hike—and gave corporations a new tax break. Four jus... more

Jul 17, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 8 Comments

blogimage2905.jpe

The wealthiest corporations inWisconsin now have the best state Supreme Court money can buy. How are you enjoying it so far? How do you like the WisconsinSupreme Court giving a humongous $265 million tax refund to the richestcompanies in the ... more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

blogimage2823.jpe

Epic Systems is a giant success story not only in Wisconsinbut across the country. In an uncertain and changing economy, Epicshould serve as a shining example of how ingenuity and forward thinkingcan propel a business to great things during cha... more

Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

