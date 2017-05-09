Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commer
Wisconsin's Most Shameful, Embarrassing Election
Wisconsin voters must reassess their priorities after the re-election of Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler, an openly unethical member of the equally unethical five-justice right-wing majority, who ran unopposed. The only way to reverse... more
May 9, 2017 3:41 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Wisconsin’s Watergate
When you are a corrupt Republican justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court writing a decision to halt a legal investigation into possible criminal activity by your state’s Republican governor, it’s probably not a good idea to bring up Waterga... more
Jul 21, 2015 10:08 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments
Supreme Court Shuts Down Walker’s John Doe Investigation—For Now
It was almost inevitable that the Wisconsin Supreme Court would rule in favor of Gov. Scott Walker and his campaign allies and shut down the John Doe investigation into their potential crimes. more
Jul 21, 2015 10:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Outliers at the Alchemist
I've been really impressed with Grace DeWolff's work as an actor in local theatre . . . ever since I first saw her in a couple of productions at UWM a few years ago. And now she's got this show that she's written and directed . . . and I was w.. more
Apr 16, 2012 4:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Issue of the Week: Regulating Payday Lenders
Payday lenders prey on the working poor by providing extremely high-interest loans
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Buying Wisconsin’s Supreme Court
What's the point of spending millions of dollars to buy Wisconsin Supreme Court
Jun 19, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Unions Protest Karl Rove and WMC
The conservative lobbying group Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) invited former Bush aide Karl Rove to tell local businesses how to best treat their workers. The Tuesday morning meeting
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Badger Women headed to Frozen Four
The Badger women's hockey team will be headed to their fourth straight Frozen Four starting next Friday in Boston after a dominating quarterfinal victory over Dartmouth today.Afterward, the Dartmouth coach seemed a little stunned:“Wow, Wisconsin i.. more
Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Gentlemen's Hour on local PBS
Tyler Kroll of The Gentlemen’s Hour recently told me that the offbeat Milwaukee-based sketch comedy group will be appearing on local television. And you don’t even need cable or dish TV to be able to see them. When he told me where and when to.. more
Mar 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
WMC Already Collecting Dividends from Buying the State Court
The state Supreme Court, state Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen and the big business lobby Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) handed Wisconsin residents a $350 million tax hike—and gave corporations a new tax break. Four jus... more
Jul 17, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
The Best Court Money Can Buy
The wealthiest corporations inWisconsin now have the best state Supreme Court money can buy. How are you enjoying it so far? How do you like the WisconsinSupreme Court giving a humongous $265 million tax refund to the richestcompanies in the ... more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce’s Epic Blunder
Epic Systems is a giant success story not only in Wisconsinbut across the country. In an uncertain and changing economy, Epicshould serve as a shining example of how ingenuity and forward thinkingcan propel a business to great things during cha... more
Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Cory Liebmann News Features