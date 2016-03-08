RSS

Rebecca Bradley’s radical anti-gay writings prove that she doesn’t deserve to sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. more

Mar 8, 2016 4:04 PM News Features 2 Comments

madison-capital-217921_406x226.jpg.jpe

Although she’s taken just a few votes as a state Supreme Court justice, Rebecca Bradley has set herself apart by ignoring precedent about when a new justice can join a case so that she could trample on the Constitution and give the police b... more

Mar 1, 2016 4:43 PM News Features 5 Comments

ap_scott_walker_mf_20140124_16x9t_384.jpg.jpe

It was almost inevitable that the Wisconsin Supreme Court would rule in favor of Gov. Scott Walker and his campaign allies and shut down the John Doe investigation into their potential crimes. more

Jul 21, 2015 10:05 PM News Features 3 Comments

news_justicebradley.jpg.jpe

It wasn’t terribly shocking that state Supreme CourtJustice Ann Walsh Bradley won re-election and will serve another 10-yearterm on the court. She hadname recognition, a lot of good will behind her, and a well-organizedcampaign. In contrast, h.. more

Apr 8, 2015 3:07 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

news_justicebradley.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley faces Rock County Judge James Daley on the April 7 ballot. Experts expect special interest group money to flood in before the election. more

Mar 17, 2015 9:14 PM News Features 8 Comments

news_amendment.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

On Tuesday, April 7, Wisconsin voters will be asked to amend the state constitution again, this time to change the way the state Supreme Court selects its chief justice. The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s most senior member automatically becomes... more

Mar 3, 2015 11:26 PM News Features 7 Comments

issues_gettyimages.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

Lori Compas of the Wisconsin Business Alliance contacts local chambers of commerce in Republican districts to see if any want a right-to-work law, being pushed in the state Legislature by Republicans and the WMC. Compas could not find one l... more

Feb 24, 2015 9:50 PM Expresso 11 Comments

rtr377sc.jpg.jpe

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues more

Oct 29, 2014 11:59 AM Expresso 7 Comments

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

Jun 19, 2014 7:18 PM Daily Dose 3 Comments

640px-glenn_grothman_2-530x397.jpg.jpe

I have seen the future of employment in Wisconsin that Gov. Scott Walker and legislative Republicans dream about when they nod off to sleep with visions of non-union sugarplums more

Jan 22, 2014 5:39 PM Taking Liberties

012113_otr_walker_640.jpg.jpe

Nov 18, 2013 3:27 PM Daily Dose

521284be85d2f.preview-620.jpg.jpe

Last week, the new data showed that Wisconsin’s private sector added just 24,305 new jobs between March 2012 and March 2013, growing 1.1%, well below the 2% national job growth more

Oct 2, 2013 8:16 PM News Features

news1.jpg.jpe

A second economic study shows that Wisconsin’s sluggish economy isn’t being plagued by a skills gap between job openings and job seekers. more

Jun 18, 2013 10:51 PM News Features

r-scott-walker-emails-large570.jpg.jpe

On Nov. 6, Democratic candidates for Assembly offices in Wisconsin earned almost 200,000 more votes than their Republican counterparts, yet they’ll be in the minority in that chamber and in the state Senate for the next two more

Nov 19, 2012 8:57 PM News Features

“A pigmy. A snake. A one-legged man and a pair of shockingly bald identical twins.” A nice tagline for what should be a really interesting live show by the Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre this weekend. Radio WHT, the vintage-style live radio comedy gro.. more

May 4, 2011 11:25 AM Theater

blogimage6634.jpe

Mar 18, 2011 3:18 PM Daily Dose

With their forceful classic-rock riffage and affable stage presence, The Hold Steady has deservedly earned the title “world’s greatest bar band.” They're exactly the type of group that inspires you to lift a beer in appreciation and buy more

Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage10395.jpe

Delivering on its title, Dommin’s Love Is Gone plays like a soundtrack for brokenhearted goths. Consider the leadoff track, in which fragile lead vocalist, guitarist and band namesake Kristofer Dommin sings, “My heart in your hands/Closing ... more

Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage9714.jpe

Nothing planned for Valentine's Day yet? Come out to the My Bloody Valentine's Dance Party at Art Bar (722 E. Burleigh St) on Saturday, February 13 at 9pm. The Shepherd Express Street Team will be there to enter you in to win an overnight S... more

Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM Promotions

The Holler House (2042 W. Lincoln Ave.) is a Milwaukee institution, worthy not only of an entry in any local version of Fodor but of mention in a guidebook to the United States. Established in 1908, the Holler House is said to be the longest run.. more

Aug 8, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

