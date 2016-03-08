Wmc
Rebecca Bradley Doesn’t Deserve to Sit on the Supreme Court
Rebecca Bradley’s radical anti-gay writings prove that she doesn’t deserve to sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. more
Mar 8, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Rebecca Bradley is a Very Special Justice
Although she’s taken just a few votes as a state Supreme Court justice, Rebecca Bradley has set herself apart by ignoring precedent about when a new justice can join a case so that she could trample on the Constitution and give the police b... more
Mar 1, 2016 4:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
Supreme Court Shuts Down Walker’s John Doe Investigation—For Now
It was almost inevitable that the Wisconsin Supreme Court would rule in favor of Gov. Scott Walker and his campaign allies and shut down the John Doe investigation into their potential crimes. more
Jul 21, 2015 10:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Ann Walsh Bradley Wins, But the Supreme Court Will Be Transformed
It wasn’t terribly shocking that state Supreme CourtJustice Ann Walsh Bradley won re-election and will serve another 10-yearterm on the court. She hadname recognition, a lot of good will behind her, and a well-organizedcampaign. In contrast, h.. more
Apr 8, 2015 3:07 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 2 Comments
Will Right-Wing Big Money Buy Another Seat on the State Supreme Court?
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley faces Rock County Judge James Daley on the April 7 ballot. Experts expect special interest group money to flood in before the election. more
Mar 17, 2015 9:14 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Republican Constitutional Amendment Targets Supreme Court
On Tuesday, April 7, Wisconsin voters will be asked to amend the state constitution again, this time to change the way the state Supreme Court selects its chief justice. The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s most senior member automatically becomes... more
Mar 3, 2015 11:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Do Businesses Want a Right-to-Work Law?
Lori Compas of the Wisconsin Business Alliance contacts local chambers of commerce in Republican districts to see if any want a right-to-work law, being pushed in the state Legislature by Republicans and the WMC. Compas could not find one l... more
Feb 24, 2015 9:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
Did Walker’s Budget Cuts Affect Crime?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues more
Oct 29, 2014 11:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
What We’re Learning About Scott Walker in the New John Doe Documents: UPDATED
Jun 19, 2014 7:18 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 3 Comments
Seven-Day Workweek Is a Slave Driver’s Dream
I have seen the future of employment in Wisconsin that Gov. Scott Walker and legislative Republicans dream about when they nod off to sleep with visions of non-union sugarplums more
Jan 22, 2014 5:39 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
John Doe Probe Has 29 Conservative Groups In Its Sights
Nov 18, 2013 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Gov. Walker: Where Are the Jobs?
Last week, the new data showed that Wisconsin’s private sector added just 24,305 new jobs between March 2012 and March 2013, growing 1.1%, well below the 2% national job growth more
Oct 2, 2013 8:16 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
State Skills Gap Myth Gets Shot Down Again
A second economic study shows that Wisconsin’s sluggish economy isn’t being plagued by a skills gap between job openings and job seekers. more
Jun 18, 2013 10:51 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Is State Government Going To Be Toxic for Another Two Years?
On Nov. 6, Democratic candidates for Assembly offices in Wisconsin earned almost 200,000 more votes than their Republican counterparts, yet they’ll be in the minority in that chamber and in the state Senate for the next two more
Nov 19, 2012 8:57 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Radio What? Exactly, my dear Watson . . .
“A pigmy. A snake. A one-legged man and a pair of shockingly bald identical twins.” A nice tagline for what should be a really interesting live show by the Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre this weekend. Radio WHT, the vintage-style live radio comedy gro.. more
May 4, 2011 11:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Justice Prosser on WMC and the Court
Mar 18, 2011 3:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Hold Steady @ U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, Summerfest
With their forceful classic-rock riffage and affable stage presence, The Hold Steady has deservedly earned the title “world’s greatest bar band.” They're exactly the type of group that inspires you to lift a beer in appreciation and buy more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Dommin
Delivering on its title, Dommin’s Love Is Gone plays like a soundtrack for brokenhearted goths. Consider the leadoff track, in which fragile lead vocalist, guitarist and band namesake Kristofer Dommin sings, “My heart in your hands/Closing ... more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
My Bloody Valentine's Dance Party (2/13)
Nothing planned for Valentine's Day yet? Come out to the My Bloody Valentine's Dance Party at Art Bar (722 E. Burleigh St) on Saturday, February 13 at 9pm. The Shepherd Express Street Team will be there to enter you in to win an overnight S... more
Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Holler House
The Holler House (2042 W. Lincoln Ave.) is a Milwaukee institution, worthy not only of an entry in any local version of Fodor but of mention in a guidebook to the United States. Established in 1908, the Holler House is said to be the longest run.. more
Aug 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood