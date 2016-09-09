RSS

I was so saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Von, a trueMilwaukee treasure. My condolences go out to his wife, Faithe Colas, his family and many friends. I had the great privilege of appearing on Eric’s 1290 WMCSshow for a few years as a w.. more

WNOV-AM’s Saturday morning Blues Café program may be the only dose of modern Southern soul, naturally combined with its antecedent of R&B-leaning blues, to be more

A former factory worker and drive time talk radio host, Earl Ingram Jr. shows that a well-expressed opinion can lead to new vistas. When radio let him down—abruptly—it didn’t take him long to take his talking to the internet...and a coffee ... more

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we regret two recent blows to black radio: the loss of Milwaukee's WMCS 1290, an important c.. more

A year ago, Johnny L. Thomas Jr. was a rising star. The Milwaukee County supervisor with an MBA was running for city of Milwaukee comptroller—and poised to become one of a handful of African-American candidates elected citywide... more

Excel at what you do for long enough in the public eye, and you become a legend. Be generous enough with your accessibility, and those who admire you can also call you a friend. So appears to be the case for Otis Clay... more

In his last years John Lennon was able to slip from the captivity of celebrity into the tolerant anonymity of New York City—or so he thought. Tragically, he became the victim of a delusional celebrity hound just as his recording career had ... more

The singing quartet in the Skylight Opera Theatre’s Plaid Tidings won’t let the fact that they were killed in a car crash in the 1960s stop them from putting on the TV Christmas special they’ve always dreamed of. Getting past the ,Today more

Nearly 30,000Americans lived in or near Parisbefore World War II, including Gertrude Ste Americansin Paris: Life and Death Under Nazi Occupation ,Books more

