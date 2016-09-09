Wmcs
On the Passing of Eric Von
I was so saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Von, a trueMilwaukee treasure. My condolences go out to his wife, Faithe Colas, his family and many friends. I had the great privilege of appearing on Eric’s 1290 WMCSshow for a few years as a w.. more
Sep 9, 2016 5:57 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Blues Brunch Offers Saturday Morning Soul with a Side of Pancakes
WNOV-AM’s Saturday morning Blues Café program may be the only dose of modern Southern soul, naturally combined with its antecedent of R&B-leaning blues, to be more
Jul 30, 2014 1:55 AM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music
Black Coffee Radio
A former factory worker and drive time talk radio host, Earl Ingram Jr. shows that a well-expressed opinion can lead to new vistas. When radio let him down—abruptly—it didn’t take him long to take his talking to the internet...and a coffee ... more
Sep 13, 2013 1:37 PM Jamie Lee Rake Off the Cuff
The Week on The Disclaimer: Mourning WMCS, Shaming Billboard and Praising Shorewood
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we regret two recent blows to black radio: the loss of Milwaukee's WMCS 1290, an important c.. more
Mar 7, 2013 6:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Has a "Rat Pack Meets Brat Pack" Radio Station Now
Mar 4, 2013 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Johnny Thomas Trial to Begin Next Week
A year ago, Johnny L. Thomas Jr. was a rising star. The Milwaukee County supervisor with an MBA was running for city of Milwaukee comptroller—and poised to become one of a handful of African-American candidates elected citywide... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Saturday Blues Brunch w/ Otis Clay @ ARJ's Panache Lounge
Excel at what you do for long enough in the public eye, and you become a legend. Be generous enough with your accessibility, and those who admire you can also call you a friend. So appears to be the case for Otis Clay... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
December 8, 1980: The Day John Lennon Died (Backbeat Books), by Keith Elliot Greenberg
In his last years John Lennon was able to slip from the captivity of celebrity into the tolerant anonymity of New York City—or so he thought. Tragically, he became the victim of a delusional celebrity hound just as his recording career had ... more
Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Plaid Tidings
The singing quartet in the Skylight Opera Theatre’s Plaid Tidings won’t let the fact that they were killed in a car crash in the 1960s stop them from putting on the TV Christmas special they’ve always dreamed of. Getting past the ,Today more
Dec 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
‘Americans in Paris’ During World War II
Nearly 30,000Americans lived in or near Parisbefore World War II, including Gertrude Ste Americansin Paris: Life and Death Under Nazi Occupation ,Books more
Dec 4, 2009 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books 1 Comments